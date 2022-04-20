MI vs CSK head to head stats for Match 33, IPL 2022

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their next IPL 2022 fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow evening. Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will play host to the first El Clasico match of the season.

While MI and CSK were quite successful in the previous 14 IPL tournaments, they are yet to get going this season.

Mumbai Indians are last in the standings with zero points from six outings, while the Chennai Super Kings have earned only two points from six matches.

The upcoming game is important for both sides. Before MI and CSK battle in IPL 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head record in T20 matches.

MI vs CSK head to head records

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings by 20-14. In IPL 2019, MI registered four wins in the same season against CSK. But in the last two seasons, both franchises have defeated each other twice.

Last 5 MI vs CSK match results

MI have won three of their last five matches against CSK. Here's a look at the results of those five games:

CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs, Sep 19, 2021 MI (219/6) beat CSK (218/4) by 4 wickets, May 1, 2021 MI (116/0) beat CSK (114) by 10 wickets, Oct 23, 2020 CSK (166/5) beat MI (162/9) by 5 wickets, Sep 19, 2020 MI (149/8) beat CSK (148/7) by 1 run, May 12, 2019

Last 5 match results of MI in DY Patil Stadium

MI have only played one match in Navi Mumbai this season. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat them by 23 runs in that contest.

RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs

Last 5 match results of CSK in DY Patil Stadium

CSK have played two matches on this ground in IPL 2022, registering a win and a loss. Here are the results:

CSK (216/4) beat RCB (193/9) by 23 runs SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets

