MI vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 38

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20, in Match 38 of IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led MI clinched a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the 'El Classico' of the league.
After being put in to bat first, CSK registered 176/5 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 53 off 35 balls, while Dube was dismissed for 50 from 32 deliveries.
17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre also impressed the viewers with an impactful 32-run knock in 15 balls. MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-25-2. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner also bowled a miserly spell of 3-0-14-1.
The home team's run chase was an absolute annihilation, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav playing starring roles. Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 76* runs off 45 balls, whereas Suryakumar played an unbeaten innings of 68 in 30 deliveries.
MI chased the target in just 15.4 overs, claiming their first win over the Men in Yellow since 2022. Hardik Pandya and Co. are sixth in the IPL 2025 points table, with four wins and as many defeats. CSK, on the other hand, have just two victories after eight games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings.
On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the MI vs CSK match that generated buzz among the fans:
#1 Rohit Sharma stands tall in rivalry with CSK's Khaleel Ahmed
Rohit Sharma's left-arm pacers woes have garnered a lot of attention. Khaleel Ahmed has also enjoyed great success against the veteran opener. Ahead of the recently concluded match, the fast bowler had dismissed the former MI skipper thrice in seven innings.
However, it was Sharma who dominated the proceedings against Khaleel on this occasion. In the third over of the run chase, the star batter delighted the crowd by sending the ball over the ropes with a massive six.
The subsequent delivery saw Sharma play a crip drive to add four more runs to his tally. He continued to dictate terms, hitting yet another four on the penultimate ball, this time over the mid-off fielder.
#2 Ashwani Kumar falters against Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja
MI's left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar had a forgettable outing with the ball. He finished with dismal figures of 2-0-42-1, which included a costly 24-run over.
Bowling the 16th over, Kumar started off with a full-length delivery that was hit for a four by Ravindra Jadeja over cover. When Shivam Dube came on strike on the third ball, Kumar ended up dishing a full toss that went for a maximum.
The following ball also had the same result as Dube deposited the ball over the long-on fence for a six. Jadeja was back on strike for the final ball, and finished the over with a stunning six. The 23-year-old ended up conceding 24 runs from the over.
#3 Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja engage in fun banter
The incident took place in the seventh over of the MI innings. On the first ball of the over, Rohit Sharma went for the reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja, but it was a failed attempt.
Jadeja appealed for LBW, but the on-field umpire turned it out. The left-arm spinner jogged towards keeper MS Dhoni and was seen having a chat with Sharma before engaging in a DRS discussion with the CSK skipper.
Sharma broke into a smile due to Jadeja's antics. You can watch the clip below:
MI will next face SRH away on Wednesday, April 23.
