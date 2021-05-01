MI vs CSK, IPL 2021: Who will score the most runs in today's game?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the IPL 2021 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. This promises to be a blockbuster clash as the two sides are the most successful in IPL history with eight titles between them.

The fact that MI and CSK have faced off against each other in three IPL finals speaks volumes about their fierce rivalry over the years. With a number of stars on both sides, this encounter promises to be an absolute humdinger.

MI were back to winning ways as the change of venue to Delhi helped their style of play. They comfortably beat the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets and will be keen to get on a winning streak.

CSK, on the other hand, are already having an incredible season so far, winning five of their six games and are at the top of the table. Although the head-to-head record might suggest that MI have the wood over them, MS Dhoni and his men will be confident of overcoming the the challenge.

MI vs CSK: 3 batsmen to watch out for

Even a total in the range of 170-180 is not safe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This makes runs on the board extremely important and with a number of big-hitters in both teams coupled with short boundaries, a high-scoring encounter might be on the cards.

On that note, let's have a look at three batsmen who can have a memorable outing in the MI vs CSK encounter:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav has managed to get off to a good start in almost every inning of his IPL 2021 season so far. However, he has only managed a half-century so far and has got out playing extravagant shots.

The 30-year-old has been a consistent player for MI over the years and has amassed more than 1400 runs for them so far. This speaks volumes about the kind of trust the team management has shown on him and the way with which he has repaid the faith.

CSK have some quality spinners and there is no doubt that Suryakumar is MI's best player of spin. The ease with which he dominates the slower bowlers by pumping them over cover, flicking them over mid-wicket and sweeping them with disdain just stamps his authority as a batsman.

Think too many right handers struggle in this generation apart from few like Suryakumar Yadav. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021

With the Delhi pitch providing value for the shots, Suryakumar will be determined to get a big score against CSK and win the game for MI tonight.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Advertisement

Faf du Plessis

One of the biggest success stories for CSK this season has been the consistency of South African veteran Faf du Plessis. He is CSK's current highest run-scorer with 270 runs from 6 games, including three back-to-back half centuries.

Du Plessis has attacked the opposition bowlers in the powerplay and that has helped his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad to take his time and get into a groove. Although he is approaching the twilight of his career, the former South African skipper seems to be aging like a fine wine.

CSK's weakness last season was their batting and the inconsistency that came along with it. However, it has been a whole different story this season and Du Plessis has clearly led the way with the willow.

Faf du Plessis in his last 20 IPL games:



Runs = 745

Average = 46.56

Strike rate = 142.18

30's = 11

50's = 7 — Dan Cricket (@DanCricket93) April 29, 2021

The experienced opener also played a match-winning knock against MI in the opening game of last season and will surely give him some added confidence. How Du Plessis starts his innings will be key to CSK's chances of posting a formidable total.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma

Although Rohit Sharma has had a mixed IPL season so far, he is still the highest run-scorer for MI with 215 runs this year. He threw away his start in the last game but whenever it comes down to facing CSK, the MI skipper takes his game to the next level.

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history, with 717 runs to his name including 7 half-centuries. Big-match players rise on important occasions and the 34-year-old is certainly one of them.

If he gets his eye-in, the pitch as well as the smaller ground dimensions in Delhi will suit him pretty well. Rohit has the ability to play a counter-attacking brand of cricket and catch the opposition by surprise.

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. Don't need party or unblock on Twitter, just gift CSK a win tomorrow. 👀 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 30, 2021

If he gets going against CSK, there certainly might be no stopping Rohit Sharma. CSK bowlers, especially those bowling with the new ball, will need to get rid of the MI skipper early else it could be a long day for them in the field.