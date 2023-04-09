MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

Mumbai Indians hosted the Chennai Super Kings in the first El Clasico battle of IPL 2023 on Saturday night at the Wankhede. CSK continued their winning ways, registering a seven-wicket win to climb to fourth in the standings.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were the architects of the Super Kings' win over MI. Rahane scored a quickfire half-century, while earlier in the game, Jadeja bagged a three-wicket haul to help the Super Kings restrict the hosts to 157.

None of the Mumbai batters could play a big knock. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Tim David got off to good starts, but could not score more than 35. MI's bowlers could not impress too. Jason Behrendorff dismissed Devon Conway in the first over, but after that, CSK's batters dominated proceedings and helped their team record a seven-wicket win.

It was a memorable night for the Super Kings at the Wankhede. Here's a list of the three records that were broken during the IPL 2023 game:

#1 Ajinkya Rahane broke Dwayne Smith's record

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



53 - Ajinkya Rahane*

50 - Dwayne Smith

47 - Adam Gilchrist



New Record

MI just destroying their old Legacy



#MIvsCSK Highest Score vs MI in Powerplay53 - Ajinkya Rahane*50 - Dwayne Smith47 - Adam GilchristNew RecordMI just destroying their old Legacy Highest Score vs MI in Powerplay53 - Ajinkya Rahane*50 - Dwayne Smith47 - Adam Gilchrist New Record 👏MI just destroying their old Legacy 💔#MIvsCSK

Ajinkya Rahane played one of the best knocks of his career, scoring 61 off just 27 against Mumbai Indians. He batted at No. three on his debut for the Super Kings and smashed seven fours and three sixes.

Rahane scored 53 runs in the powerplay, but he had come out to bat after Devon Conway's dismissal on the fourth ball. Courtesy of his blitzkreig, Rahane broke Dwayne Smith's record for most runs scored by a batter in powerplay against Mumbai Indians. Smith scored 50, while Rahane aggregated 53.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad broke KL Rahul's record

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



91 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD

93 - KL Rahul

107 - Suresh Raina

107 - Gautam Gambhir

108 - Rishabh Pant

#IPL2023 #MIvCSK Fastest Indian to 3000 T20 runs (by innings):91 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD93 - KL Rahul107 - Suresh Raina107 - Gautam Gambhir108 - Rishabh Pant Fastest Indian to 3000 T20 runs (by innings):91 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD93 - KL Rahul107 - Suresh Raina107 - Gautam Gambhir108 - Rishabh Pant#IPL2023 #MIvCSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 36-ball 40 against Mumbai Indians. He opened the batting with Devon Conway and held one end till the Super Kings sealed the deal.

During his 40-run knock, Gaikwad touched the 3,000-run mark in T20 cricket. He has become the fastest Indian to achieve the milestone, doing so in his 91st innings. KL Rahul completed 3,000 T20 runs in his 93rd innings.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane broke Jos Buttler and Shardul Thakur's record in IPL 2023

CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane scored 50 runs off just 19 balls (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ajinkya Rahane raced to his half-century off just 19 balls against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 game on Saturday. As mentioned earlier, the Super Kings star dealt majorly in boundaries and showed no mercy to the MI bowlers at the Wankhede.

Rahane now owns the record for the fastest half-century by any player in IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Kolkata Knight Riders' Shardul Thakur jointly held this record, having recorded a half-century off 20 balls.

