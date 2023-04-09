MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: MI Player Ratings as Rohit Sharma and Co. suffer another one-sided defeat after batting horror show

The Mumbai Indians (MI) stayed winless in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat them by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were put in to bat, and although they got off to a decent start in the powerplay, they quickly lost the plot in the middle overs to end up with just 157/8. Ajinkya Rahane led the way for the Super Kings in the chase as they got over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Here are MI's player ratings from Match 12 of IPL 2023 against CSK.

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Only 2 Mumbai batters cross 30-run mark as stacked lineup fails to deliver

MI captain Rohit Sharma made 21 runs against CSK

Rohit Sharma: 5/10

Although he was clearly troubled by the swing on offer in the powerplay, Rohit managed to make 21 off 13 balls, striking three fours and a six. He soon lost his stumps as Tushar Deshpande delivered a beautiful outswinger. The MI skipper's team selections and on-field strategies were all over the place.

Ishan Kishan: 6.5/10

Kishan struck five fours in his 32, an innings that promised more than it delivered despite being his side's top score. He found long-on off a short delivery from Ravindra Jadeja that he should have dispatched.

Cameron Green: 5/10

Green made 12 runs in his second IPL outing before a stunning Jadeja return catch had to see him walk back to the hut. He bowled three overs that went for 20 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar's insipid start to IPL 2023 continued as he gloved a terrible leg-sided delivery from Mitchell Santner to a sharp MS Dhoni behind the stumps. The dynamic batter needs to start living up to his billing.

Tilak Varma: 6/10

Tilak hit two fours and a six in his promising 22 but was trapped in front by a Jadeja delivery that spun in. The youngster is usually incredibly assured against spin and it was a rather uncharacteristic dismissal.

Tristan Stubbs: 2/10

Batting as low as No. 8, Stubbs labored to five runs off nine balls before being forced into a big hit. Sisanda Magala grabbed his first IPL wicket as the young South African walked back in the 16th over.

Tim David: 6.5/10

David threatened to do a Kieron Pollard and take the game away from CSK, striking a four and two sixes. Deshpande held his nerve, though, forcing an imprudent shot from the big-hitting batter with a well-disguised off-cutter.

Hrithik Shokeen: 6/10

Shokeen contributed a handy unbeaten 18 towards the end of the MI innings but was ineffective with the ball in hand. The off-spinner's two overs went for 19 runs.

Mohammad Arshad Khan: 1/10

Arshad had a tough outing in Mumbai. Promoted to No. 6, he lasted just four balls before being trapped in front by Mitchell Santner. The left-armer was also taken apart by Rahane, who hammered him for a six and three overs in a hugely expensive powerplay over.

Kumar Kartikeya [impact]: 7/10

Coming in as the impact player, Kartikeya sent down a decent spell, barring a full-toss that was dispatched by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The left-arm spinner brought out a few variations and outfoxed Shivam Dube. He bowled out his quota and was MI's most economical bowler.

Piyush Chawla: 5/10

Chawla's four overs cost Mumbai 33 runs. He claimed Rahane's wicket off a rather poor delivery, and it was his last over that lent some respectability to his figures.

Jason Behrendorff: 6.5/10

Behrendorff generated some movement in the powerplay, harrying Devon Conway before castling him. His over at the fag end of CSK's innings wasn't particularly impressive, and Rohit should've used the left-arm pacer earlier.

