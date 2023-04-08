MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. This will be the evening game of the doubleheader. There is plenty of excitement among fans and players over the El Clasico clash of the IPL.

Mumbai have played only one match in this year’s edition so far in which things did not go according to plan. They were hammered by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets.

MI were sent into bat after losing the toss and crumbled to 48/4 as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green all fell cheaply. A terrific knock from Tilak Varma lifted them past 170, but it still wasn’t enough as RCB romped home in 16.2 overs.

CSK, on the other hand, made a good comeback after losing the opener to Gujarat Titans (GT). They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in a high-scoring encounter at home. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form is a big plus for Chennai, but they would want runs from a few others.

On the bowling front, Moeen Ali claimed four wickets. Deepak Chahar’s form, though, remains a concern.

Today's MI vs CSK toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both Chennai and Mumbai have had to make changes due to injury and fitness issues.

For Chennai, Ben Stokes has an injury and Moeen Ali is not available. Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius are playing.

Toss Update from Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

For MI, Jofra Archer will miss out due to a niggle as a 'precautionary measure'.

MI vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

MI subs: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK subs: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

Today's MI vs CSK pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, there is a lot of grass all the way through but no clear big patches. The ball might do a little bit, but if there’s dew it will slide onto the bat. Hoping for a really good cricket match but just wondering if the new ball will do a bit here. CSK were bowled out here for 97 last year.

Today's MI vs CSK match players list

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma.

MI vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

