MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and IPL records

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their first home game of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight (April 8). The venue is known to be a batting paradise, which is why fans should expect a high-scoring encounter.

Mumbai recently hosted an ODI match between India and Australia, where fast bowlers dominated the proceedings. Since a fresh wicket will be on offer for the MI vs CSK match as well, pacers may have a say in tonight's game as well.

Before the El Clasico of IPL 2023 starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue for tonight's match.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records & stats

Mumbai has hosted more than 100 IPL matches so far. The venue has majorly played host to the Mumbai Indians' home games. The BCCI also used it as a neutral venue for many matches in IPL 2021 and 2022.

The Mumbai pitch helps the batters as well as the pacers. The average first-innings score on this ground is 167, but considering the dew factor, teams may look to post a total of around 180-190 on the board tonight.

Here are some important stats you need to know from previous IPL games played at the Wankhede Stadium:

IPL matches played: 102

Matches won by teams batting first: 48

Matches won by teams batting second: 54

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest successful run-chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019.

Average first-innings score: 167

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch report

Fast bowlers may trouble the batters in the first few overs, but as the match progresses, the pitch should get easier for batting. MI and CSK played a game here last year as well, where Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, and Riley Meredith destroyed CSK's batting line-up, bowling them out for a mere 97 runs.

Although fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary registered a three-wicket haul for CSK, the target was too small for Chennai to defend. Fans should expect more runs to be scored in tonight's match.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Last IPL match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the last IPL match hosted by Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma's 43-run knock guided SRH to 157/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 158 for a victory, Liam Livingstone's 22-ball 49 guided PBKS to a five-wicket win.

Fifteen sixes were hit in the match between PBKS and SRH. Thirteen wickets fell in that game, with spinners taking five of them.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 157/8 (Abhishek Sharma 43, Harpreet Brar 3/26) lost to Punjab Kings 160/5 (Liam Livingstone 49*, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/32) by five wickets.

