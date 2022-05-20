MI vs DC head-to-head stats for Match 69, IPL 2022

The penultimate league game of IPL 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 21, when the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium.

It is a do-or-die match for DC. They need to defeat MI to qualify for the next round of the competition.

A defeat at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow will bring an end to the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 campaign. When the two teams battled earlier this season, DC defeated the Mumbai Indians in a last-over thriller. Rishabh Pant and his men will be keen to replicate that performance in the upcoming contest.

Speaking of the battle between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: MI vs DC head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a slender lead of 16-15 in their head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. Despite their win against MI earlier this season, DC trail them in the overall head-to-head record.

Last 5 MI vs DC match results

Delhi Capitals have not lost to the Mumbai Indians since the IPL 2020 Final. They are on a three-match winning streak against MI. Here's a summary of their last five battles:

DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by 4 wickets, Mar 27, 2022 DC (132/6) beat MI (129/8) by 4 wickets, Oct 2, 2021 DC (138/4) beat MI (137/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 20, 2021 MI (157/5) beat DC (156/7) by 5 wickets, Nov 10, 2020 MI (200/5) beat DC (143/8) by 57 runs, Nov 5, 2020

Last 5 match results of MI at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have registered three wins in their last five matches on this ground. While they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MI and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also split their last two meetings at this stadium.

Here's a summary of their last five games:

SRH (193/6) beat MI (190/7) by 3 runs, May 17, 2022 MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022 LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24, 2022 MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) by Super Over, May 2, 2019 MI (172/5) beat RCB (171/7) by 5 wickets, Apr 15, 2019

Last 5 match results of DC at Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals have managed only one victory in four matches at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. While they lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), LSG and RCB, DC earned their only win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here's a summary of their last four matches:

LSG (195/3) beat DC (189/7) by 6 runs, May 1 DC (150/6) beat KKR (146/9) by 4 wickets, Apr 28 RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22 RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee