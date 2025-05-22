The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday, May 21, in Match 63 of IPL 2025. MI clinched a dominant 59-run victory in the virtual knockout game to book a place in the playoffs.

DC won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. The Mumbai-based side were off to a shaky start, losing three wickets within the first seven overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (27) bailed their side out of trouble with a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Suryakumar shone with the bat in the high-pressure game, remaining unbeaten on 73 off 43 deliveries. Naman Dhir played a quick-fire cameo towards the end, finishing with 24* from eight balls, helping MI register 180/5 in 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Dushmantha Chameera bagged one scalp each. DC's batting let them down in the encounter, with Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam being the only batters to reach the 20-run mark.

Rizvi scored 39 runs in 35 balls, whereas Nigam contributed 20 runs in 11 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner bowled fantastic spells for MI, taking three wickets apiece.

Delhi were bundled out for just 121. The heartbreaking defeat ended their hopes of securing a place in the top four. With 13 points from as many games, they are placed fifth in the standings.

MI, on the other hand, became the fourth and final team to advance into the playoffs. They have 16 points from 13 matches and are currently placed fourth in the table.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the contest that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir entertain viewers with death-over carnage

At one stage, the 180-run mark looked like a distant dream for Mumbai, as they were 132/5 after 18 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir changed things with their blistering batting in the final two overs.

Right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar bowled the crucial penultiamtle over. It kicked off with Suryakumar hitting a stunning six over extra cover to complete his half-century. While the swashbuckling batter took a single on the next ball, there was no respite for the bowler, as Dhir joined the party.

The 25-year-old went berserk, hitting two sixes and as many fours in the remaining deliveries. Kumar conceded 27 runs from the over. To make matters worse for Delhi, the carnage continued in the final over.

Suryakumar accumulated 21 runs off Dushmantha Chameera's bowling in the 20th over with the help of two maximums and as many fours. The home team finished their innings on a high note, scoring 48 runs from the final 12 balls.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah bowls splendid slow yorker to bamboozle Madhav Tiwari

Jasprit Bumrah showed his class again by producing a brilliant bowling performance in a crucial contest. He cleaned up Madhav Tiwari in the 16th over to pick up his second wicket of the game.

The speedster dished out a short-pitched delivery on the second ball. Tiwari went for the pull and got two runs despite failing to get the desired connection. Bumrah followed it up with a skilful full-length slower ball to clean up the youngster.

Here's a video of Bumrah's delivery:

#3 Ashutosh Sharma greets Rohit Sharma with folded hands during MI's innings

Mumbai's star opener Rohit Sharma commands a lot of respect, and several youngsters have spoken about their admiration for the batter in the past.

Delhi's Ashutosh Sharma showed his respect when Rohit walked out to bat in the first innings. A few pictures surfaced on social media in which Ashutosh could be seen greeting the former Mumbai skipper with folded hands.

