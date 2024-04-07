MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs in the first match of today's IPL 2024 Super Sunday. Playing at Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai-based franchise posted a mammoth 234-run total on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 235 for an improbable win, the Capitals tried their best and reached 205/8 in 20 overs. Gerald Coetzee scalped four wickets for Mumbai Indians, while Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fantastic spell of 2/22 to help the home team win by 29 runs.

Now that Mumbai Indians have recorded their first win of the tournament, here's a look at the award winners, top stats and records from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in MI vs DC match, IPL 2024

Romario Shepherd won the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance in the IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder first played an incredible cameo of unbeaten 39 runs from 10 balls to help MI finish with 234 on the board.

In the second innings, Shepherd scalped the crucial wicket of David Warner to ensure that Mumbai Indians had an upper hand in the game. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Romario Shepherd (Strike rate of 390)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Gerald Coetzee (112 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Tristan Stubbs (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Prithvi Shaw (8 fours)

Player of the Match: Romario Shepherd (39 off 10 and 1/54)

MI vs DC scorecard

Not a single batter scored a half-century for the Mumbai Indians, but important contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd helped the home team score 234/5 in 20 overs. Anrich Nortje took two wickets for Delhi Capitals, but gave away 65 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 235, DC lost David Warner early in the chase, but Prithvi Shaw and Abhishek Porel's 88-run partnership kept them in the game. Even Tristan Stubbs played a fiery knock of 71 runs from 25 balls, but eventually, DC could only reach 205/8.

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

It was a run-fest in IPL 2024 earlier today at the Wankhede Stadium. In this section now, we will glance at some of the top statistics from the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match:

Jasprit Bumrah completed 150 wickets in the IPL. He took 2,832 balls to reach this milestone. Only Lasith Malinga, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dwayne Bravo achieved it quicker in terms of balls bowled. Mumbai Indians' score of 234 is the highest by any team in a T20 match without a single batter touching the 50-run mark. The highest score for MI was by Rohit Sharma, who scored 49 off 27. Romario Shepherd broke Dewald Brevis' record for the most runs scored in one over by a Mumbai Indians batter. Shepherd scored 32 against Anrich Nortje in the 20th over, while Brevis had scored 28 against Rahul Chahar.