MI vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

A massive encounter in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) beckons as the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in Match 63 of the competition. With the league stage reaching its business end, three teams have already sealed their playoff berths. A fourth could join the party on Wednesday, May 21.

If MI beat DC in front of their home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, they will officially qualify for the final four and eliminate their opponents. The five-time champions will reach 15 points, with the Capitals currently on 13. It'll be a decisive result not just for the hosts but for the tournament as well.

Mumbai are expected to lose a bunch of their overseas players during the playoffs, assuming they qualify. Against Delhi, though, they are expected to have a full squad to choose from.

DC, meanwhile, will continue to be without Mitchell Starc. With concerns over the form of several players in both departments, Axar Patel and Co. will hope that they can find a way to arrest their poor form, which has seen them go winless for nearly a month.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman.

IPL 2025: MI seek final playoff berth against out-of-sorts DC

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

There's a clear favorite for this contest, and it's not DC. The Capitals have been found wanting in multiple departments lately and will be without two of their most expensive players - Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk - for this contest.

MI, on the other hand, have been on a tear in recent times despite their recent defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT). They have plenty of firepower in the batting department to go with their obvious bowling strength and should be able to get the job done.

There's a slight threat of rain, but a full contest should be on the cards. And under overcast conditions, the hosts will certainly be the favorites thanks to their four-pronged (and sometimes even five-pronged) pace attack.

Prediction: MI to win Match 63 of IPL 2025.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More