MI vs DC: Predicting the 3 top-scorers in the game

With the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a key IPL 2021 game on Wednesday (April 21), the stage is set for some of the top batsmen in the two teams to make their mark in the competition. Some of the bigger names in both teams are yet to get going in the tournament so far..

Both MI and DC are coming off wins in their last game and have won two of their three matches in the competition. So a high-scoring contest could ensue, as both teams boast quality batsmen in their ranks.

On that note, let's take a look at the three likely top-scoring batsmen on Wednesday when MI look horns with DC in a rematch of last year's final.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma is yet to get going in IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma has had a lean start to his IPL 2021 campaign and would look to get going against DC. In the three games MI have played so far, he has only scored 94 runs while opening the innings and is yet to register a fifty.

The Hitman endured a lean outing with the bat in an injury-ravaged IPL 2020 campaign, where he led MI to a record-extending fifth title in the competition.

This season, Rohit Sharma has got a few starts and is striking at 130.55, so he is due a big outing against DC if he gets his eye in once again.

#2 Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya is the designated finisher for Mumbai. The hard-hitting Baroda all-rounder has gone without a fifty in his three outings this season.

So the younger Pandya brother could look for a big knock against DC, as he is striking the ball decently. He comes into IPL 2021 with a strike rate of 109.37.

#3 Steve Smith (DC)

With Shikhar Dhawan in blistering form, striking a scintillating 49-ball-92 in his last game, Steve Smith at no. 3 could be the perfect foil for the left-hander. However, the former Australian captain needs to get going and play the anchor role his team wants him to.

Smith had a rather underwhelming IPL 2020 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, just like Rohit Sharma, so he would look to make his mark while turning out for a new team this season.

Striking at a modest strike rate of 75, Smith would love to get going against the five-time champions in the marquee clash on Wednesday.