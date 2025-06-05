MI vs GT Highlights, IPL 2025 (06/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 56

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 6, in match number 56 of IPL 2025. GT secured a three-wicket win (DLS method) over the home team in a nail-biting finish.

Ad

After electing to field first, GT were off to a wonderful start. They got rid of MI openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma early. However, they were sloppy in the field early on, dropping four catches in the first eight overs.

Both Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav got two lifelines each, and they ended up forming a 71-run stand for the third wicket. Jacks notched up his maiden half-century for MI, scoring 53 runs off 35 balls, while Suryakumar finished with 35 runs from 24 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai registered 155/8 after 20 overs. Sai Kishore bowled a tidy spell for Gujarat, recording figures of 4-0-34-2. GT's run chase began shakily, with left-arm pacer Trent Boult sending back in-form opener Sai Sudharsan in the second over.

Skipper Shubman Gill scored 43 runs in 46 balls and was their highest run-getter in the chase. Jos Buttler contributed 30 runs in 27 balls. A couple of rain breaks didn't help Gujarat and they found themselves in a precarious position towards the back end.

Ad

A revised target of 147 (19 overs) was set for GT and they needed 15 runs from the final over when the play resumed. Deepak Chahar conceded a four and a six in the crucial over and even made a costly error of bowling a front-foot no-ball.

Gujarat went past the target on the last ball in thrilling fashion, ending Mumbai's six-match winning streak in the process. Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting and captaincy.

Ad

With eight wins from 11 games, Gujarat are now placed at the top of the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, have seven victories in 11 matches and occupy the fourth spot.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Jasprit Bumrah ends GT captain Shubman Gill's knock with a peach of a delivery

MI speedster Jasprit Bumrah showed his class yet again, bowling a fantastic spell of 4-0-19-2. He provided his side with a massive breakthrough in the 15th over, dismissing the well-set Shubman Gill.

Ad

GT needed 49 runs off 36 balls with eight wickets before the rain break. Bumrah struck straightaway after the game resumed, cleaning up Gill with a stunning delivery.

Bumrah hit the good length region, and there was inward movement as well after pitching. Gill was completely undone by the delivery. The ball hit his pad and ended up crashing into the stumps.

Here's a video of Bumrah's delivery:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Corbin Bosch plays an audacious reverse sweep off Prasidh Krishna's bowling

Corbin Bosch played an important cameo for MI, amassing 27 runs off 22 balls. He struck two sixes off Prasidh Krishna's bowling in the final over, helping Mumbai post a fighting total.

The second six caught the attention of many fans. It was a full-length delivery from Prasidh. Bosch went for the reverse sweep and succeeded in sending the ball over the third-man fence for a maximum.

Ad

Here's a clip of the innovative shot:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 MI lose the match after missing a run out opportunity on the final ball

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final over of the match was filled with drama. Gujarat seemed firm favourites as they needed just one run from two deliveries. However, Gerald Coetzee threw his wicket while going for a big shot.

With one needed off the last ball, MI skipper Hardik Pandya called most of his fielders into the 30-yard circle. Arshad Khan tapped the final delivery towards mid-off and sprinted to steal a single.

Hardik collected the ball and went for the throw. However, there was no MI fielder at the bowler's end to collect the throw. The captain missed the direct hit and GT eked out an exhilarating victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More