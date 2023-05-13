MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Titans by 27 runs last night in IPL 2023. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, the five-time champions scored a massive 218-run total in their 20 overs against the defending champions. Suryakumar Yadav recorded his maiden IPL ton for MI.

Chasing 219 for a win against the Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans collapsed to 100/7. It looked like the Mumbai-based franchise would record a win by a margin of more than 100 runs. However, Rashid Khan played the best knock of his career, aggregating 79 runs off 32 balls.

His unbeaten 79* helped the Titans reach 191/8 in 20 overs. Alzarri Joseph remained not out on seven runs off 12 balls. Had Rashid received a little more support from the other end, GT could have won the game as well.

Now that the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken and top stats from this IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in MI vs GT match, IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his innings of 103 runs. The Mumbai Indians batter aggregated 103 runs off 49 balls, whacking 11 fours and six sixes. His strike rate was 210.20.

Even Rashid Khan produced one of the greatest performances in IPL history with 4/30 and 79*(32), but he did not win the Player of the Match award.

Here is the complete list of players who won awards at the post-match presentation of the IPL 2023 match between GT and MI.

Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (103* off 49)

Game-changer of the Match: Rashid Khan (246 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Rahul Tewatia (catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Rashid Khan (69 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: David Miller (97 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Rashid Khan (strike rate of 246.88)

Most Fours of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (11 fours)

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

It looked like the match was between Rashid Khan and the Mumbai Indians as none of the other Gujarat Titans players could impress much.

Rashid bagged four wickets in the first innings and then scored 79 runs. Mohit Sharma was the only other GT bowler to take a wicket, and David Miller was the only other GT batter to cross the 30-run mark.

The Mumbai Indians performed well as a unit. Akash Madhwal took three wickets, while Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya scalped two wickets each. Suryakumar blasted a hundred, and Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod scored valuable thirties.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game

Several records broke during the IPL 2023 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. Here is a list of some of them:

The Mumbai Indians became the first team to register two wins against the Gujarat Titans in IPL history. The Gujarat Titans suffered their biggest defeat in terms of runs in IPL history. Their previous biggest defeat was by five runs against MI and DC. Rashid Khan set a new record for the highest individual score while batting at No. 8 or below in the IPL. The previous highest was 66* by Pat Cummins for KKR against CSK in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes