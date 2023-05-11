MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this exciting clash on Friday, May 12.

Mumbai have finally found their winning momentum at the business end of the tournament as they are back in the top four contentions. The five-time champions are currently placed third in the points table, winning six of their 11 games so far.

Bowling first, the MI bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they conceded a mammoth total of 199/6 in 20 overs. Jason Behrendorff starred with the ball and picked up three wickets.

In response, Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering knock of 83 runs off just 35 balls at a strike rate of 237.14 and helped the team get over the line with 21 balls to spare.

The Gujarat Titans are on a roll for the second consecutive season as they are just one win away from securing a place in the playoffs of the tournament. They are currently at the top of the points table with 16 points, winning eight of their 11 games so far.

After being asked to bat first, the Titans posted a massive score of 227/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of a century opening stand between Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94). In response, Mohit Sharma picked up four wickets as the defending champions restricted the opponents to 171/7 and won the game by 56 runs.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 57, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 12, 2023, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

The last game played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw both teams easily crossing the 200-run mark and a similar pitch is expected in this game as well. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, but the surface is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Team News

Tilak Verma is expected to come back into the side in place of Akash Madhwal, who was a bit expensive in the previous game.

The Mumbai Indians will use Raghav Goyal as the impact substitute if they opt to bat first.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, and Jason Behrendorff.

Gujarat Titans Team News

The Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination on Friday.

The Titans will use Alzari Joseph as the impact substitute if they are batting first.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

Both teams will be looking to get closer to securing a place in the knockouts of the tournament. However, the Titans have played more consistently in recent games and are expected to edge out Mumbai Indians at their home.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Match 57 of IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

