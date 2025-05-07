MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their fifth defeat in IPL 2025, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded a three-wicket win over them at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The Titans snapped the six-match winning streak of MI in IPL 2025.

A rain-marred match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians started on May 6 but ended on May 7. MI posted 155/8 in their 20 overs, and GT received a revised target of 147 runs in 19 overs. The Titans chased it down on the final ball.

It was a memorable match between GT and MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Here's a quick look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the IPL 2025 clash.

List of all award winners in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 46-ball 43 in tough conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. Gill said it felt like a Test match to him when he came out to bat.

Gill also impressed with his captaincy and three catches on the field. His teammate Sherfane Rutherford won the 'Super Striker of the Match' award for scoring a quickfire 15-ball 28 at a strike rate of 186.67. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Sherfane Rutherford (Strike rate of 186.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: Will Jacks (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Will Jacks (110 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Will Jacks (5 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (43 off 46).

MI vs GT scorecard

Will Jacks was the top-scorer for the home team. The all-rounder scored a valuable 35-ball 53, laced with five fours and three sixes. Suryakumar Yadav supported him with a fine 24-ball 35, while Corbin Bosch smashed a 22-ball 27 in the slog overs.

All GT bowlers took at least one wicket. R Sai Kishore emerged as the pick of the lot with figures of 2/34 in his four-over spell.

The Gujarat Titans lost Sai Sudharsan (5) early in the chase, but the duo of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler (30) stablized the innings. Thd Mumbai Indians bounced back with quick wickets after the rain break.

Impact Player Sherfane Rutherford played a game-changing knock of 28 runs. Eventually, Gerald Coetzee's six-ball 12 helped the Gujarat Titans seal the deal.

MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match

Fans will always remember this IPL 2025 battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians. Here are some of the top stats from this IPL 2025 game:

Hardik Pandya bowled 11 balls in his first over of the spell, bowling five extra deliveries. He became the first Mumbai Indians bowler to achieve this dubious feat. Suryakumar Yadav became the first batter to score 500+ runs in three different IPL seasons (2018, 2023 and 2025) for MI.

