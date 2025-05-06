MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Two teams locked in at 14 points, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to lock horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The winner of this clash will climb to the top of the points table if they maintain an NRR higher than Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the current top-placed team.

It is a mouth-watering encounter, with both franchises ahead in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. While Gujarat have 14 points after ten games, this will be MI's 12th fixture, who have as many points from 11 fixtures.

GT, meanwhile, beat Mumbai in the fixture earlier. Now, the hosts will look to take revenge. But before the highly anticipated match starts, let us look at the pitch history and important stats for the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The Wankhede Stadium has a reputation for hosting high-flying run-fests. However, that has been the case only twice in this tournament.

Regardless, history suggests that it gets better to bat on as the match progresses. Almost 54 per cent of the time, teams batting second have won at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

The average first innings score here in IPL 2025 is 178. In the last 10 T20s at this ground, totals of 200+ have been posted only thrice. Still, chasing under lights with dew has always been easier here.

IPL matches played: 121

Won by teams batting first: 56

Won by teams batting second: 65

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Average first innings score: 172

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The red-soil surface at Wankhede offers true bounce and encourages strokeplay. Short square boundaries and a quick outfield mean even mishits can go for six. That said, recent matches have seen bowlers, especially pacers, getting some purchase.

In IPL 2025, pacers have taken 45 wickets as compared to 15 scalps by the spinners. Batting second under the lights is usually easier, especially if dew sets in. Anything below 200 might be hard to defend.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

The last IPL 2025 game that was hosted at the Wankhede Stadium was between Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where the latter were beaten by a huge margin of 54 runs.

It was an afternoon game, where MI posted 215 while being put to bat first. Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, while Ryan Rickelton continued his great form by smashing 58.

Then came a blazing innings from Suryakumar Yadav, who hammered a 28-ball 54. The chase never got going for LSG as Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled them with a magnificent spell of 4/22. In doing so, Bumrah even became the most successful MI bowler in IPL history.

Ayush Badoni's 35 was the highest individual score for LSG, who got bundled out for 161.

