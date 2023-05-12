MI vs GT, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action as they are set to take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 12.

Having won eight and losing just three of their 11 games so far, Gujarat have been the team to beat this season. They are firmly placed at the top of the points table and will look to confirm their place in the top two to avoid the Eliminator.

GT will enter tonight's game on the back of a comprehensive win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous outing.

GT batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

After being put to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill played two sumptuous innings. While Saha was at his aggressive best, accumulating 81 runs off just 43 balls, Gill carried his bat through and fell short of his maiden hundred by six runs. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 94 off 51 balls.

Hardik Pandya (25 off 15) and David Miller (21* off 12) also played their cameos, which took GT's total to 227/2 - their highest-ever IPL total.

In their hunt for 228, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers also started well. They put up 88 runs in just 50 balls before an outstanding catch by Rashid Khan saw the end of Mayers (48).

GT bowling scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

The first dismissal led to a collapse for LSG, as they kept losing wickets regularly from there on. While Mohammed Shami, Rashid, and Noor Ahmed picked up one wicket each, Mohit Sharma stole the show with excellent figures of 4/29.

De Kock top-scored with a well-made 70 off 41 balls but LSG could only pile up 171/7 as GT won the encounter by 56 runs.

MI scorecard from their previous IPL 2023 game

Mumbai bowling scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

Similar to GT, Mumbai Indians will also be riding high on confidence following their morale-boosting six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game.

After putting RCB to bat first, Mumbai struck early blows, sending Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat packing inside the first three overs.

Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) then took the attack to MI and added 120 runs in just 61 balls. However, MI pegged back into the game by dismissing both the overseas batters in consecutive overs. Jason Behrendorff took 3/36 as RCB finished on 199/6.

Mumbai batting scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

Mumbai batters made a mockery of the chase in the second innings. Right at the top, Ishan Kishan got MI off to a flyer, smashing 42 runs off just 21 balls.

While Rohit Sharma failed to get going again, Kishan's innings brought the momentum in MI's favor. Two in-form batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera, then carried the momentum and put the match out of RCB's reach.

With their sheer dominance and flair, the duo added 140 runs in just 64 balls to put the game to bed. Suryakumar was at his best yet again, scoring his IPL career-best of 83 off just 35 balls, smashing seven fours and six maximums in the process.

Wadhera (52* off 34) also showed great temperament as he guided MI past the target with a six and also brought up his second consecutive half-century.

