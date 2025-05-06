MI vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are on a real tear at the moment. With six wins on the trot, the defending champions are well on course to finish in the top two and make a deep run into the playoffs. Standing between them and that goal are the Gujarat Titans (GT), who will visit the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

The Titans have been one of the sides to watch out for in IPL 2025. Playing with a bowler-heavy lineup and being reliant on their top three to do the bulk of the run-scoring, GT are comfortably placed at fourth in the standings. They have a game in hand as well, so a win on Tuesday will be massive in their quest to make Qualifier 1.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

IPL 2025: Can GT halt the MI juggernaut?

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Kagiso Rabada has returned to join the GT camp, but whether he will be available for selection remains a question. The same goes for Mitchell Santner, who has been adjudged fit after bowling in the nets but is in a shoot-out with Corbin Bosch for the final overseas slot.

On the whole, Mumbai seem better-placed that Gujarat at the moment. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah should be in pole position to be the bowling attack that can disturb the GT top three in the powerplay, while the hosts' power-packed batting unit should be able to make the most of their opponents' bowling shortcomings.

GT are a team that play a winning brand of cricket, even if it comes across as unconventional. But their reliance on their top three and tendency to hoard bowlers is bound to bite them at some point. MI might be the slight favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: MI to win Match 56 of IPL 2025.

