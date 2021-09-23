MI vs KKR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 34

After losing their opening game of IPL 2021 UAE leg, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MI have a dominant record against KKR in the Indian Premier League. When the two franchises crossed paths earlier this year at MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Mumbai-based franchise emerged victorious by ten runs. MI and KKR battled twice in the United Arab Emirates last year, with Mumbai winning both games.

Hence, MI will have the confidence on their side when they meet KKR in Abu Dhabi tonight. Speaking of the MI vs KKR rivalry, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL before their reverse fixture in the 2021 season.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders by 22-6. As mentioned ahead, the Mumbai-based franchise have enjoyed playing against the Knight Riders.

MI are currently on a 4-match winning streak against KKR. The last time KKR defeated MI was at Eden Gardens on April 29, 2019. Talking about the two teams' head-to-head record in the UAE, MI leads KKR by 2-1.

Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 34 of IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter in MI vs. KKR matches. The MI skipper has scored 866 runs against KKR. It will be interesting to see if Sharma is available to play in IPL 2021 tonight.

Andre Russell has amassed 183 runs against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His highest score in MI vs. KKR matches is 80*.

Sunil Narine holds the record for the most wickets in MI vs. KKR matches. The Caribbean spinner has accounted for 22 wickets, with his best figures being 4/15.

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed 12 KKR batsmen in his career. The right-arm pacer bowled a spell of 3/14 in his last IPL game in Abu Dhabi.

