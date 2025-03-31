  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 31, 2025 06:57 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Can Hardik Pandya help MI win? (Image: Getty)

The 12th match of IPL 2025 will be played on Monday, March 31, when the Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. It is the first home game of the season for MI, who have suffered two defeats in two matches.

Ad

MI started their season with a loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by another defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They will be desperate for a win when they take on the defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ahead of the battle between MI and KKR in Mumbai, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 game.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 12, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Date and Time: Monday, March 31, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai has been favorable to batters in the past. A batting paradise will likely be on offer when the Mumbai-based franchise play their first home match of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is expected at the start of the match. The temperature is predicted to be around 32 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the game hours in Mumbai.

Ad

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz (Impact Player), Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

﻿Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora (Impact Player).

Ad

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी