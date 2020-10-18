MI vs KXIP: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has all the making of a David vs Goliath fight. While Mumbai Indians are cruising ahead in their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence, Kings XI Punjab have won only two games so far in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians come into this match after a comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Important players like Quinton de Kock are finding their form at the right time for Mumbai. The team looks well-balanced with ample depth in the batting department and quality in the bowling department. Each and every player in the team has contributed to MI's success.

Kings XI Punjab got some relief in IPL 2020 after a much-needed win against RCB in their last game. The Kings will be buoyed by the return of Chris Gayle, who provides a lot of strength to the KXIP's batting-unit by beefing up their middle-order.

Having said that, one of the biggest positives for the Kings in their last match was the bowling of Chris Jordan. Jordan, who is known for his death-bowling expertise, hasn't really made his mark in this year's IPL. However, if he can continue bowling at the death the way he did against RCB, this can be his IPL season.

Rohit and de Kock have been fabulous at the top for MI.

MI vs KXIP match details

Date: 18th October 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

MI vs KXIP weather forecast

The temperatures will be between 36 and 25 degrees celsius.

MI vs KXIP pitch report

The pitches have slowed down considerably in the U.A.E, which has provided excellent contests between the bat and ball. The batsmen will need to apply themselves in order to get big runs as it won't be easy to hit big shots.

MI vs KXIP predicted XIs

Kings XI Punjab

Murugan Ashwin was excellent on his return to the playing XI. Even though the Kings lack batting depth, the team are likely to field an unchanged side after finally getting a win under their belt.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Can the 'Universe Boss' turn the tide for KXIP ?

Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile did take a wicket in his debut match for the Mumbai Indians but proved to be too expensive, especially in the death overs. However, the team are likely to persist with him for a couple of matches. There isn't any other reason to disrupt the team's winning combination.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs KXIP match prediction

Going by the two teams' form in the tournament so far, Mumbai Indians will start this one as favourites . Expect the Mumbai Indians to consolidate their position in the points table.

MI vs KXIP TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP