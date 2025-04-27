MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians cruised to their sixth win in IPL 2025 by crushing the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. An excellent bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah helped the Mumbai-based franchise avenge their previous loss against the Super Giants.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and surprisingly chose to field first in a day game. MI took full advantage of the conditions and posted 215/7 on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 216, LSG got bowled out for 161 in their 20 overs. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the reverse fixture between MI and LSG in IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the Fantasy King of the Match for his four-wicket haul in the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. Bumrah returned with figures of 4/22, dismissing Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan.

Bumrah's teammate Will Jacks won the Man of the Match for his all-round brilliance. The English player took two wickets and scored a handy 21-ball 29 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Naman Dhir (Strike rate of 227.27)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ryan Rickelton (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Most Fours in the Match: Ryan Rickelton (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Player of the Match: Will Jacks (2/28 and 29 off 21).

MI vs LSG scorecard

Ryan Rickelton provided a fantastic start to the Mumbai Indians by scoring a quickfire half-century at the top. The wicketkeeper batter smacked 58 runs off 32 balls. Suryakumar Yadav continued the momentum in the middle overs, scoring 54 runs from 28 deliveries.

Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav took two wickets each for the Lucknow Super Giants. Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi returned with a wicket each.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni were the only two batters who crossed the 30-run mark. Nicholas Pooran raced to a 15-ball 27, but Will Jacks dismissed him before he could turn the game in LSG's favor.

Impact Player Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets for the home team. Man of the Match Jacks took two wickets, whereas left-arm pacer Trent Boult ended with figures of 3/20 in four overs.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match

This was the first time the Mumbai Indians defeated the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Here are some other top stats emerging from the game between MI and LSG:

Mumbai Indians have an impressive record of 16-0 while defending a target of 200+ in IPL matches. Ravi Bishnoi finally hit a six in his IPL career after 75 matches. In fact, the LSG spinner smacked two maximums against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025. Jasprit Bumrah has overtaken Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

