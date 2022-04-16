MI vs LSG, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 26

Low on confidence and form, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to make an impact when they face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Heading into the day game, Mumbai have lost five out of five and remain the only franchise with no wins against their name in IPL 2022.

In their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), they disappointed again, going down by 12 runs. After a weak bowling attack conceded 198, young Dewald Brevis launched a stunning counter-attack to bring Mumbai back into the game. However, two needless run-outs meant Suryakumar Yadav was left stranded and could not lift the team over the line.

LSG have begun well in their debut IPL season, having won three of their five matches. With better planning, it could have been four out of five. They went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three runs as the strange decision to send in Marcus Stoinis as low as No. 8 hurt them. He played a stunning knock but did not get enough balls to change the course of the contest.

Today's IPL toss result

Mumbai have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. The struggling franchise have brought Fabian Allen into the playing XI. Speaking about the move, skipper Rohit Sharma explained:

“Since it's a day game, we are getting another slower bowler in Fabian Allen. I know it's a good pitch, but his experience will help us.”

Pacer Basil Thampi has made way for Allen. LSG also have one change. Manish Pandey returns in place of K Gowtham.

MI vs LSG - Today's Match Playing 11s

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

MI vs LSG - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nikhil Patwardhan, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

