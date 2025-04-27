MI vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced during the early stages of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadum, where the latter secured a close win. A lot has happened since then. While Hardik Pandya and co. have found their grooves in the ladder of ascendancy, all of the Rishabh Pant-led side's worst fears are coming through now that the novelty is wearing off.

MI, unsurprisingly, have found momentum at the right stage of the tournament, having found a set combination and players hitting prime form as well. LSG, on the other hand, have been forced to live life without Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's safety net act. The end result is two defeats in the last three matches, with their sole win being a last-gasp one over the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR).

MI's concern at the start of the winning run was the lack of runs from Rohit Sharma's end. But that has been put to rest with consecutive fifties. With an in-form middle-order, and a bowling unit gelling better with each game, MI would have to do a lot wrong to end their winning streak at this stage.

The upcoming match marks MI's first afternoon encounter in IPL 2025. LSG, on the other hand, have played two so far, against GT and KKR, securing wins in both.

The Mumbai heat has proved to be challenging in the past, with cramps and fatigue being a constant presence. It might be the only time in the season where MI might feel a touch uncomfortable in their own venue, because otherwise they have got it almost always completely right at their fortress.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

IPL 2025: MI look well-equipped to tackle anything LSG throws at them in Wankhede's safe space

If MI contains the dangerous pair of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, it would certainly be a job half done. The five-time champions were the first team to subdue the Caribbean ace courtesy of Hardik Pandya's brilliant slower bouncer plan earlier in the campaign.

The left-handed batter did score a match-winning fifty during his last outing at the venue, but outside of that, he has a pretty dreadful record. He scored only 74 runs in his first seven IPL appearances at the venue, a run that began with consecutive ducks.

Although the MI new ball bowlers may not get as much help under the sun when compared to under the lights, they still have enough experience to make an impact. The baked surface may also bring the spinners more into play. While Santner can go about his business, off-spinner Will Jacks comes across as a handy and decent option against the left-handed heavy middle order, if needed.

A potential second spinner could also be on the cards, which depends on how much MI trusts Vignesh Puthur and how far along Karn Sharma is in his recovery.

With it being an afternoon game, dew is unlikely to come into the picture. It has been helping MI's case in recent games, in the form of their comfortable run chases against SRH and CSK.

But LSG's bowling unit, especially without Mayank Yadav, lacks the firepower to trouble the MI batting department on a consistent basis. Although Avesh Khan has shone with his death overs exploits, LSG do not have much to show for with the new ball. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton might have to be wary against wrist spinner Digvesh Rathi in the powerplay, who has been a tricky customer to deal with at times, but outside that LSG do not have much to threaten MI with.

LSG's batting might have to come up with a well-rounded effort to keep the MI bowlers at bay, and not just rely on their top three. MI have been able to introduce much more control into their innings now that they have Jasprit Bumrah to bowl an over in each phase of the game.

The last time MI faced LSG, they were an unsure bunch after retiring Tilak Varma during the run chase. But now, the pressure has shifted to the other camp, with Rishabh Pant unsure of his own batting position, coming out at No.7 during the loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Unless LSG have a masterclass from their top three, or one of their bowlers, it isn't easy to sense a victory for them against a high-flying MI side at home, who are on their march upwards in the standings.

Prediction: A combination of form, home dominance, and pound-for-pound prowess suggests that MI will win Match 45 of IPL 2025.

