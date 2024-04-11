MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 11, 2024

On Thursday, April 11, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off in the 25th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After losing three games in a row, Mumbai Indians registered their maiden 2024 IPL victory in the previous game against Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. Batting first, they posted a massive 234-run target thanks in large part to Romario Shepherd’s 10-ball 39 towards the end. In reply, Gerald Coetzee’s four-wicket haul backed by Jasprit Bumrah’s two wickets helped MI restrict the Capitals to 205/8.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, suffered a six-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last match. Virat Kohli's unbeaten innings of 113 off 72 balls helped his side set a target of 184. However, Jos Buttler smashed his sixth IPL century to help the Royals successfully chase it down with five balls to spare.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the MI vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (credits: iplt20.com)

Faf du Plessis has had a rough start to his IPL season, scoring just 65 runs in the first four games. However, he looked impressive in the last match, scoring 44 off 33 balls, including two fours and as many sixes.

Du Plessis averages 45 at the Wankhede Stadium, amassing 698 runs in 20 matches. He has scored 182 runs in his last three games at the venue, including two half-centuries.

Du Plessis has also recorded three fifties in his last five games against MI. Hence, making the South African captain/vice-captain of your MI vs RCB Dream11 team could be a wise move.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9.0 credits

Suryakumar Yadav was out for a duck in the last game (credits: iplt20.com)

Suryakumar Yadav had a poor start to his 2024 IPL season as he was dismissed for a duck on his comeback against DC.

Suryakumar will be determined to bounce back in the game against Bengaluru. He loves to bat at the Wankhede Stadium, where he has scored three fifties and a hundred in his last five innings.

SKY also has a fine track record against RCB, scoring three fifties in his last six games against them.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli (credits: iplt20.com)

Virat Kohli has scored the most number of centuries in the IPL. He scored his eighth ton (113*) off 72 balls in the previous game against RR, featuring 12 fours and four sixes.

Kohli has a decent record against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 910 runs in 34 matches at an average of 31. We believe the chase-master is an excellent pick as captain/vice-captain for today’s MI vs RCB Dream11 match.

Poll : Who will score more runs in today's MI vs RCB Contest? Suryakumar Yadav Virat Kohli 0 votes View Discussion