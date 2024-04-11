MI vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

It will be Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 25 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11.

Both MI and RCB have had poor IPL campaigns so far. While Mumbai are in eighth position, with one win and three losses from four games, Bengaluru are in ninth place, with one win and four defeats from five games.

After beginning IPL 2024 with three consecutive losses, MI registered their first win of the tournament by beating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 234-5 as Romario Shepherd slammed 39* in only 10 balls before restricting DC to 205-8, with Gerald Coetzee claiming 4-34 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-22.

As for RCB, they went down to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match in Jaipur. Batting first, Bengaluru put up 183-3, with Virat Kohli hit a hundred. Jos Buttler's 58-ball 100, though, lifted RR to a comprehensive win.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 32 times in the IPL, with MI winning 18 matches and RCB 14. In the last game between the two sides, Mumbai beat Bengaluru by six wickets at home.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 18

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

MI vs RCB head-to-head record in Mumbai (Wankhede)

The Wankhede serves as Mumbai Indians' home ground in the IPL. They have an impressive record at the venue against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winning seven and losing three of 10 matches. In their last clash at the venue, MI registered a comprehensive six-wicket win.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 7

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

If we look at recent history, RCB have been dominant over Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won four of the last five IPL games against Mumbai Indians. MI, though, won the most recent encounter in the 2023 edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

MI (200/4) beat RCB (199/6) by 6 wickets, May 9, 2023

RCB (172/2) beat MI (171/7) by 8 wickets, April 2, 2023

RCB (152/3) beat MI (151/6) by 7 wickets, April 9, 2022

RCB (165/6) beat MI (111) by 54 runs, September 26, 2021

RCB (160/8) beat MI (159/9) by 2 wickets, April 9, 2021