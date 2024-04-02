MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive loss of IPL 2024 as the Rajasthan Royals battered them by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium earlier tonight. Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult were the architects of RR's win against MI.

This victory helped the Rajasthan Royals maintain their unbeaten record in IPL 2024. RR have risen to the top of the points table and now have six points to their name. The Royals bowled extremely well and restricted Mumbai to 125/9 in 20 overs. In reply, RR reached 127/4 inside 16 overs.

Now that the MI vs RR match of IPL 2024 is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken and top stats from the game.

List of all award winners in MI vs RR match, IPL 2024

Trent Boult won the Player of the Match award for his game-changing spell of 3/22. Boult dismissed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks to derail the home team's innings. MI never recovered after that top-order collapse and eventually suffered a defeat.

Boult also won the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match, while Riyan Parag won the Most Sixes award. The Most Fours award went to MI skipper Hardik Pandya.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Trent Boult (3/22)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Trent Boult (103 fantasy points)

Most Sixes in the Match: Riyan Parag (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Hardik Pandya (6 fours)

Super Striker of the Match: Hardik Pandya (Strike rate of 161.90)

MI vs RR scorecard

The Mumbai Indians' top order collapsed in the powerplay, with Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis getting out for golden ducks. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma tried to rebuild the innings by scoring thirties, but Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul helped the Rajasthan Royals bounce back.

Eventually, MI set a 126-run target for RR. Mumbai dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson cheaply. However, Riyan Parag's fifty ensured that the Royals won the match by six wickets.

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match

It was another disappointing match for the Mumbai Indians, who continue to be winless in IPL 2024. Here's a look at some of the top stats and records from this IPL 2024 game:

Akash Madhwal broke Dilhara Fernando's record for the most wickets for Mumbai Indians after nine matches. Madhwal has 17 wickets to his name, while Fernando had taken 15. For just the second time in his IPL career, Jasprit Bumrah bowled three overs in the powerplay. The only previous occasion was against the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. Kwena Maphaka became the first player aged below 18 to take a wicket for the Mumbai Indians. Dewald Brevis previously held the record for the youngest wicket-taker for MI, aged 18 years and 345 days. Yuzvendra Chahal recorded his 20th three-wicket haul in IPL. He jointly holds the record for the most three-wicket hauls along with Jasprit Bumrah now.