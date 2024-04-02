MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians player ratings as Hardik Pandya and Co. slump to third successive defeat

The Mumbai Indians (MI) slumped to their third successive defeat in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comprehensively beat them by six wickets on Monday, April 1.

Playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, Mumbai were in for a rude shock as the RR new-ball bowlers ran through their top order. The home side managed only 125/9, a score that was quite easily chased down thanks to an assured fifty from Riyan Parag.

On that note, here are MI's player ratings from Match 14 of IPL 2024 against RR.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Madhwal shines in otherwise disappointing display

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit bagged a first-ball duck to disappoint a Wankhede crowd that was well and truly behind him. He was always going to have a challenge against Trent Boult, and the bowler won on this occasion.

Ishan Kishan: 4/10

Kishan struck a couple of excellent boundaries, but Nandre Burger's pace and precision were too much for him. The southpaw has made a slightly shaky start to his IPL 2024 campaign.

Naman Dhir: 2/10

Dhir endured one of the shortest outings in IPL history as he lasted just one ball, trapped in front by Boult, before being substituted. While he looked promising in the first two matches, he couldn't deliver against RR.

Dewald Brevis [IP]: 1/10

Brought in as an impact player in just the second over of the first innings, Brevis joined the procession of first-ball ducks. He flayed at one away from his body to be caught at gully. It was a disappointing shot from the youngster, who isn't ready for the IPL level.

Tilak Varma: 7/10

Tilak was the standout batter for MI as he played a few delectable shots and kept the scoreboard moving without a great deal of support at the other end. The left-hander's dismissal off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling was entirely needless, but he has looked good so far in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya: 6.5/10

Booed by the home crowd, Hardik came out with intent and tried to put the RR bowlers on the backfoot. He got a few boundaries away, but his unfavorable matchup against Chahal came back to haunt him. Strangely, the MI skipper didn't bowl. He also shelled a tough chance at mid-off.

Tim David: 3/10

David just couldn't get going. He nurdled the ball here and there and refused singles before finally mistiming a pull to deep square leg. Barring his cameo against the SunRisers Hyderabad, the big-hitting batter has been in the firing line.

Piyush Chawla: 5/10

Chawla was promoted ahead of David, but couldn't make the chance count. He bowled three uneventful overs for 18 runs.

Gerald Coetzee: 2/10

Known for his ability to strike a long ball, Coetzee couldn't contribute any lower-order runs. He was easily MI's most expensive bowler on the night as he leaked runs at an economy rate of 14.4.

Jasprit Bumrah: 6.5/10

Bowling three overs in the powerplay for just the second time in his IPL career, Bumrah produced a few magical deliveries but ended up without a wicket to his name. Luck wasn't on his side against RR.

Akash Madhwal: 9/10

Making his IPL 2024 debut, Madhwal was the pick of the MI bowlers. He returned three important wickets in his four-over spell and gave them an outside chance of making things interesting in the final few overs. The fast bowler could play a more central role going forward.

Kwena Maphaka: 6/10

Maphaka got the ball to talk now and then, and even dismissed the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over. However, the 17-year-old was picked off for five fours in the two overs he bowled, meaning that RR got ahead of the required run rate early in the powerplay.