MI vs RR, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), two teams who are at opposite ends of the table, are set to cross swords in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the IPL schedule, the upcoming game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30).

Placed second in the points table, Rajasthan have been flying high just like in their previous campaign. They won their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Rajasthan openers fully utilized the powerplay, accumulating 64 runs in the first six overs. Although Jos Buttler (27) lost his wicket in the ninth over, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a fabulous 43-ball 77.

Jaiswal smashed eight boundaries and four maximums as RR amassed the first 200+ IPL score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Dhruv Jurel (34) and Devdutt Padikkal (27*) also chipped in with cameos, which took RR to finish 202/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

CSK required a solid start to establish themselves in the match. While also taking out the in-form batter Devon Conway, RR bowlers bowled tight lines to allow just 46 runs to be scored in the powerplay.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the 11th over to send CSK reeling at 73/4. Shivam Dube tried his best and notched up his third consecutive fifty in just 29 balls.

However, it didn't prove to be enough as RR restricted the five-time champions to 170/6 and won the game by 32 runs.

MI scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game vs GT

Mumbai bowling scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

Unlike RR, Mumbai Indians will enter tonight's game on the back of a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

After winning the toss and inviting the hosts to bat first, MI dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (4) within three overs. While Hardik Pandya (13) and Vijay Shankar (19) couldn't convert their starts, Shubman Gill scored a well-made 56 off 34.

With 101/4 on the board after 12.1 overs, Abhinav Manohar (42) and David Miller (46) totally swung the pendulum of the game by smacking runs at a breathtaking rate of 200 and 209, respectively.

Rahul Tewatia too chipped in with a crucial cameo of 20* from just five balls, which took GT's first innings score to 207/6.

Mumbai Indians batting scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

Mumbai needed a strong start to have any chance in the game. However, the GT bowlers bowled extremely well throughout and never let the MI batters break the shackles.

MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were poor with scores of 2(8) and 13(21), respectively. Cameron Green (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (23) also couldn't stay for long as MI's score read at 90/6 after 13 overs.

Nehal Wadhera's 40-run knock did take the visitors past the 150-mark as the Rohit Sharma-led unit piled up only 152/9 and lost the encounter by a heavy margin of 55 runs.

Having won just three games in seven matches so far, MI will want to get back to winning ways and make the 1000th IPL game a memorable one for them.

