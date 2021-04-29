MI vs RR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) returned to winning ways in IPL 2021 with a seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Courtesy of this win, the Mumbai Indians solidified their place in the top-4 of the standings.

Playing their first IPL 2021 fixture at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid start for the Royals, but Rahul Chahar restricted them.

Both openers were back in the hut before the Royals touched 100. Sanju Samson's 27-ball 42 and Shivam Dube's 31-ball 35 guided the Jaipur-based franchise to a 170+ score.

The pitch in Delhi was pretty decent for batting, but a clinical bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah and the other MI bowlers kept RR down to 171/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 172, the Mumbai Indians got off to a flyer, with Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma scoring 49 runs in the powerplay. After Rohit's departure, Quinton continued to torment the Rajasthan bowlers. He smashed his first half-ton of IPL 2021 to guide the Mumbai Indians home. Even Krunal Pandya played a handy inning of 39 runs in the middle.

The Rajasthan Royals could not impress much with their bowling. Chris Morris and Chetan Sakariya bowled decently, but the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Rahul Tewatia were expensive. The Mumbai Indians won the match in the 19th over with seven wickets in hand. They now have six points to their name from six outings.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between MI and RR

There were many interesting moments in the IPL 2021 fixture featuring the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals. Here are the top social media memes from this match.

#MIvsRR

Hardik Pandya after fielding a bowl pic.twitter.com/2JLh6qoNNP — Ranjit Singh Bhagat (@ranjitsbhagat) April 29, 2021



Krunal pandya angry at sanju Samson for not letting him settle by hitting first ball for four #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/ydTDWZR5Zq — Saksham (@Saksham0323) April 29, 2021



RR team management waiting for Samson in dressing room:#MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/YkajRBFt9Q — Lucky Kumar (@LuckyKu72242626) April 29, 2021