MI vs SRH IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL 2022 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a mixed 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Two losses to start the tournament followed by five wins on the trot, all while chasing, was strange enough. But another five-match losing streak that has brought them to eighth in the IPL 2022 points table has been nothing short of bizarre.

When they face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their penultimate game of the league stage on Tuesday, May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, SRH will play to keep their playoff hopes alive. They don't have a great record at the venue with only one win from nine matches, and their opponents are on the back of a comfortable win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). So the Orange Army have their backs to the wall, a position they have found themselves in too often in the recent past.

MI, on the other hand, have little to play for in IPL 2022, as the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race. They will want their youngsters - Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David, to name a few - to spend some time in the middle and gain some confidence ahead of next season.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: MI vs SRH

Can Bumrah unsettle the SRH top order?

Kane Williamson has majorly let his team down at the top, with both his average and his strike rate being among the worst in IPL 2022. The SRH skipper needs to either step up his attacking game immediately or move himself into the middle order because his complete lack of intent in the powerplay is shooting his team in the foot repeatedly. MI plundered wickets with the new ball against CSK, but Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram will have something to say about it even if Williamson continues to chew up balls.

SRH's bowling attack was boosted by the return of T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar in the previous game, but they're still searching for the right combination. Shashank Singh has done nothing of note since his assault against the Gujarat Titans (GT), while Umran Malik has been unstoppable on some days and completely pedestrian on others. Hyderabad might want to shuffle a few things around in the lower-middle order and consequently the bowling department.

SRH have lost five games on the trot and something is clearly not right. MI have had a slight resurgence of late with three wins in their last four IPL 2022 matches and appear to be better-equipped to gather two points on Tuesday. While Hyderabad will fight tooth and nail with their season on the line, they may not have enough in the tank to beat a Mumbai side that will play with spirit and freedom.

Prediction: MI to win Match 65 of IPL 2022

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Match 65 of IPL 2022? MI SRH 41 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna