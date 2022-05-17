MI vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 65

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Mumbai have already been knocked out of the playoffs race but with two league games still left, they will be keen to end their campaign on a high.

There have been quite a few inconsistent sides in IPL 2022 but Hyderabad’s journey has been the most topsy-turvy of all. They began their campaign with two losses, but just when question marks were being raised, they answered critics by producing five consecutive wins. That seems like a distant memory now with Hyderabad having put together a losing streak of five games.

Their fate in the competition is no longer in their hands. SRH will need to win both their remaining IPL 2022 league matches by big margins and then hope for all the other results to go their way. Things are not looking bright for Hyderabad as far as their playoff hopes are concerned. But then, you never know. It has been that kind of season for them.

Today's IPL toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, captain Rohit Sharma said:

“Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us.”

Mumbai have made two changes to their playing XI. Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in for Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya. Hyderabad have also made two changes. Priyam Garg and Fazalhaq Farooqi replace Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen.

Kane Williamson confirmed that Priyam will bat at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma.

MI vs SRH - Today's Match Playing XIs

MI: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

MI vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

