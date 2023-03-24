MI vs UPW, Eliminator, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the eliminator of the WPL 2023 set at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday (March 24).

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns and seem to have lost that consistency in batting in the last three games. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. were expected to easily finish atop the table after winning their first five games, but a heavy loss against Delhi Capitals ensured that Delhi clinched the top spot on net run rate.

MI will need to keep that disappointment aside and look to get into the WPL 2023 final by beating a rejuvenated Warriorz side who seem to be peaking at the right time. On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that could decide who would face the Capitals in the WPL 2023 final:

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) vs Sophie Ecclestone (UPW)

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur has simply been sensational in WPL 2023, with three fifties. However, the top order has been inconsistent towards the backend of the league phase, which has put a lot of pressure on her to play an anchoring role at No. 4.

Although she has stopped the opposition from triggering MI's batting collapse, Harmanpreet has also been dismissed while playing big shots to release the pressure. That's where the No.1 white-ball bowler in women's cricket, Sophie Ecclestone, could come into play.

With the ball turning away, Harmanpreet could find it difficult to access the leg-side boundaries and her favourite shot in the slog sweep. Moreover, Ecclestone has conceded just 30 runs in 48 balls to the MI captain in T20s and has dismissed her once. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in such a crunch game.

#2 Alyssa Healy (UPW) vs Issy Wong (MI)

Birthday girl Alyssa Healy already has a reputation for being a big-match player for Australia and will try to apply the same for UPW in the WPL 2023 Eliminator too. The UPW captain seems to be finding her groove towards the backend of the tournament, and a big score seems to be right around the corner.

However, MI pacer Issy Wong has tasted success against the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, having dismissed her twice already in T20s. Healy has scored just 21 off 21 balls against Wong, which gives an indication that the skiddy nature of the pacer makes the batter uncomfortable.

Having trapped Healy in front in their previous encounter, Wong will back herself to get the opposition captain once more in the big game.

#1 Tahlia McGrath (UPW) vs Amelia Kerr (MI)

Tahlia McGrath, after registering a golden duck in her first game, showed just why she's regarded as the No.1 batter in the world by being a consistent run-scorer for UPW in the other WPL 2023 league games.

Although UPW lost their last game, McGrath slammed an incredible half-century on a tough pitch, and that would give her immense confidence coming into the big game. She has played a couple of fine knocks against MI, but Harmanpreet will have her trump card in leg-spinner Amelia Kerr.

The Kiwi spinner has a rather fabulous record against McGrath, having dismissed her four times in T20 cricket. McGrath has also scored just 38 off 39 against Kerr and has found it difficult to dominate the bowler. If Kerr gets McGrath early, MI could have a huge advantage in the WPL 2023 Eliminator.

