MI vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Eliminator

The Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered a solid performance on the night of the Eliminator against UP Warriorz (UPW) as they won by 72 runs to book their place in the WPL 2023 final against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

A sensational knock of 72 from Nat Sciver-Brunt helped MI post a mammoth total of 182/4 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. UPW were never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

A hat-trick from Issy Wong proved to be the end of UPW's chances of winning the game as they were skittled out for just 110 and couldn't even bat out their 20 overs. On that note, here's a look at three moments from the WPL 2023 Eliminator that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Hayley Matthews' controversial decision

Hayley Matthews had already been a part of a controversial decision involving the third umpire before, coincidentally against UPW too. While that decision went against her, she would probably consider herself lucky to have been on the other side of things this time around.

A rank-hop from Deepti Sharma down the leg-side was smashed by Matthews behind square, but she couldn't get enough elevation as Anjali Sarvani claimed a low catch. The fielders were confident and the on-field umpires also gave the soft signal as out.

However, the third umpire, after watching the replays, claimed that the ball had touched the ground while Anjali completed her catch and overturned the on-field decision. UPW fielders as well as fans on Twitter were baffled as many thought there was no conclusive evidence to prove that the ball had touched the ground.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone dropping Nat Sciver-Brunt on 6

Nat Sciver-Brunt proved why she is known to be a big-match player, as her unbeaten 72 off 38 balls gave MI a massive score in the WPL 2023 Eliminator. However, things could have been much different had Sciver-Brunt been dismissed by UPW on the last ball of the powerplay.

The England star was batting on just 6 when she tried to hit the ball straight down the ground and take advantage of the final ball of the field restrictions. She didn't get much elevation as the ball travelled towards mid-off, where Sophie Ecclestone moved swiftly to her right.

Despite getting in a great position to take the catch, Ecclestone dropped a regulation chance and Sciver-Brunt ensured that she made UPW pay for this mistake. MI probably wouldn't have got to 182/4 had Ecclestone held onto the chance given by Sciver-Brunt.

#1 Issy Wong claims first WPL hat-trick

The biggest moment in the game was undoubtedly when Issy Wong claimed the first hat-trick ever for an MI player and also the first in WPL history. The England pacer proved that her skiddy nature is at times too good for the opposition batters and she was in the groove during that spell.

Kiran Navgire went all guns blazing but smashed one straight to the fielder at mid-wicket off Wong's bowling. The pacer then sniffed a chance to strike back-to-back and castled Simran Shaikh with a brilliant leg-stump yorker.

Sophie Ecclestone did get an inside edge onto her stumps, but it was Wong's plan to bowl stump-to-stump that helped her get a memorable hat-trick. That ended virtually any chance of UPW pulling off the chase and qualifying for the WPL 2023 final.

