Michael Hussey picks MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting as the two best captains he has played under

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has picked MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting as the two best captains he has played under. Hussey, who played with Dhoni in IPL franchise CSK, and under Ponting for Australia, has claimed that both cricketers are brilliant readers of the game.

In an Instagram Live session with the Chennai Super Kings, Mike Hussey revealed that both former national team captains enjoyed amazing success despite having two extremely different personalities.

The 44-year-old Australian played for CSK in the 2008-2013 period, and also returned to the team in 2015. He played a total of 50 matches for CSK and scored over 1700 runs.

He called Dhoni a very cool and a calm person, who talks far less than other captains, but that when he does, the entire team tunes in to listen to him. On the other hand, he said that Ponting had a more animated personality, and always wanted to be best at everything he did.

"They are two amazing captains. It is hard to split who's better. They are very different as well. MS Dhoni is very calm, cool and collected. He doesn't talk much but when he does talk, everyone really tunes in and listens to him.

Ricky Ponting is a lot more animated. He is aggressive on the field, a very competitive guy. At the fielding practice, he wants to be the best and he wants to be the best batsman in the nets."

'MS Dhoni is the best finisher in the sport'

Recently, Hussey had named Dhoni the best finisher in the game of cricket.

In today's Live session as well, Hussey praised Dhoni's confidence and his ability to finish games. He claimed that Dhoni has the extraordinary self-belief that he can take the game deep and finish it off as and when he wanted to.

In IPL 2013, Hussey scored a sensational 733 runs in 17 matches, including 6 fifties. He ended the tournament as the Orange Cap winner for scoring the most runs in that season. Hussey came back to CSK as a batting coach in IPL 2018, and will continue in that position alongside Stephen Fleming and Lakshmipathy Balaji in the support staff.