Michael Hussey's 'Best of Enemies' Test XI features 3 Indians

Three members of the Indian Cricket Team have found a place in his unique Test XI

Three members of the Indian cricket team, both past and present, have found a place in Michael Hussey's 'Best of Enemies' Test XI. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag, and current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli were named by Hussey in his unique list.

In a cricket.com.au's The Unplayable Podcast, the elder of the Hussey brothers picked a fearsome group of players, striking a perfect balance between the bat and the ball.

Apart from the three Indian players he picked, he also mentioned four players from South Africa, two from Sri Lanka and one each from England and West Indies.

Michael Hussey was considered a late bloomer in international cricket, having only made his Test debut at the age of 30. He went on to play 79 Tests, scoring 6235 runs at a phenomenal average of over 50.

Michael Hussey's 'Best of Enemies' Test XI

Hussey's Test XI consists of the following players:

Virender Sehwag (India), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Brian Lara (West Indies), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Virat Kohli (India), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), James Anderson (England), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

After 79 Tests, @mhussey393's Best of Enemies XI is very handy!



Listen how he came to his selections in the #UnplayablePodcast: https://t.co/BsHP93pBci pic.twitter.com/ptInnMMtdz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 5, 2020

Michael Hussey picks Dhoni and Ponting as the two best captains he has played under

Michael Hussey chose Ricky Ponting (l) and former Indian captain MS Dhoni as the two best captains he has played under

Advertisement

Michael Hussey recently chose former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni as one of the two best captains he ever played under. His other pick was two-time World Cup-winning Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Hussey played under MS Dhoni for IPL franchise CSK, and ended his CSK career with over 1700 runs to his name in 50 matches.

When asked to choose between Dhoni and Ponting, the left-hander said:

"They are two amazing captains. It is hard to split who's better. They are very different as well. MS Dhoni is very calm, cool and collected. He doesn't talk much but when he does talk, everyone really tunes in and listens to him."