Mitchell Starc's bid to claim a $1.53 million payout takes new twist

Lawyers claim the leg injury that ruled Mitchell Starc out of IPL 2018 was not a "sudden or unexpected event".

The Aussie quick filed a lawsuit in the Victorian County Court in April last year.

In a new twist, Aussie pacer, Mitchell Starc could miss out on a $1.53 million payout for his lost Indian Premier League contract. Opposing lawyers have now claimed that the leg injury that ruled him out of the 2018 IPL was not a “sudden or unexpected event.”

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Starc for $1.8 million in the 2018 auction. However, he was unable to play a game for the franchise following an injury during Australia’s tour of South Africa.

The fast bowler has filed a lawsuit in the Victorian County Court against a syndicate of Lloyd’s of London, the long-running insurance market, where one can opt for coverage against unique circumstances of the kind that would not be available with traditional insurers.

A civil trial had initially been listed for March 30 but has now been postponed until June 17. The trial will be held before only a judge and is expected to last for three days.

The Clyde and Co lawyers, who represent the Lloyd’s of London, deny that Starc “suffered a bodily injury within meaning of the policy on March 10“. They believe the Aussie fast bowler’s injury was a result of the accumulation of a series of accidents and/or traumas that occurred before March 10.

"Prior to 10 March 2018, the plaintiff placed and accumulated stress upon his right tibial bone by ... training for and playing in the first Test ... held on 1 to 5 March 2018, training for the second Test ... and playing in the first day of the second Test," the defence stated.

Starc, however, maintains that his injury problems began during the second test on March 10. The same was also endorsed by the Australian team doctor, Richard Shaw, in a statement.

The 30-year-old Mitchell Starc was released by KKR in November 2018 and did not play in the IPL last year. He has opted out of the 2020 edition of the tournament in order to spend more time with his wife, Alyssa Healy.