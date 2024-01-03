Mohammed Shami: 2023 review in numbers

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami had the best year of his career in 2023. He was fantastic with the ball in ODIs and T20s. His best performance came in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he stepped up and delivered the goods for the team consistently despite not being a part of the first-choice playing XI.

Shami was the best bowler for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 for the Gujarat Titans. Unfortunately, his teams ended as the runner-up in both the big tournaments.

Nevertheless, Mohammed Shami would be proud of his performance, just like his fans. Now that 2023 has ended, here's a year review of Shami's bowling.

Mohammed Shami's performance in matches India won in 2023

Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India in the matches the team won with him being present in the playing XI. In total, Shami was a part of 17 matches, where India secured victories in 2023 across all three formats.

In those 17 games, Shami accounted for 47 wickets at an economy rate of 4.77. His best figures of 7/57 came in the crucial 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shami maintained an impressive bowling average of 14.12 and recorded four five-wicket hauls. He was India's biggest match-winner with the ball last year.

Mohammed Shami's performance in matches India lost in 2023

India lost only five matches in 2023 when Shami was a part of the playing XI. In those five games, he picked up seven wickets, with his best figures being 2/32. Shami's strike rate went up to 59.5 in those five games.

The statistics show that when Shami is at his best, the Indian team generally win the match. However, when Shami has an off day, the Men in Blue end up on he losing side.

Top spells in each format

Now, let’s take a look at Mohammed Shami's best spells in each format in the year 2023.

Tests

4/60 vs Australia in Delhi (February 2023)

2/13 vs Australia in Nagpur (February 2023)

2/39 vs Australia in London (June 2023)

ODIs

7/57 vs New Zealand in Mumbai (November 2023)

5/18 vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai (November 2023)

5/51 vs Australia in Mohali (September 2023)

T20Is - N/A

Mohammed Shami's IPL record in 2023

Shami won the IPL 2023 Purple Cap award while playing for the Gujarat Titans. He led the team's bowling attack to perfection by bowling match-winning spells consistently. The right-arm pacer bowled the best spell of his IPL career against the Delhi Capitals, returning with figures of 4/11 in four overs.

Overall, Shami picked up 28 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.64 and a strike rate of 13.93. He took a couple of four-wicket hauls and bowled two maiden overs as well.

The Gujarat Titans have unsurprisingly retained him for the IPL 2024 season. It will be exciting to see how the fast bowler performs in the upcoming IPL tournament.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App