Mohit Sharma vs Harshal Patel - comparing the two seasoned pacers' IPL records

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Match No.17 of IPL 2024 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 4.

While GT has gotten off to a solid start by winning two of their three games, PBKS have lost two straight since their win in the season opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). The success of the two franchises has been dramatically contrasting in IPL history.

Perennial under-achievers PBKS have qualified for the playoffs only twice in 16 seasons, while reaching the final just once. Meanwhile, GT has achieved incredible success in its two seasons, winning the title in 2022 and finishing runner-up last year.

GT also leads the head-to-head with PBKS by a 2-1 margin and their prowess at home makes them favorites for the upcoming encounter.

However, as is the case with most IPL games, there is always a game within the game and the GT-PBKS clash is no different. Two veteran pacers of similar ilk, Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel, will man the death overs for each side and their performances could play a pivotal role in the outcome.

As we look ahead to the battle of the two 'death specialists,' let us deep-dive and analyze the IPL records of Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel.

#1 Overall numbers

Both Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel may have had different paths in their IPL careers but their overall numbers are incredibly similar.

While Harshal started his IPL career in 2012 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mohit began his tenure with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2013. The duo have enjoyed several successful seasons but also a few below-par campaigns with different franchises.

Harshal has picked up 114 wickets in 94 IPL games at an average of 24.64 and an economy of 8.69. And Mohit has 125 scalps in 103 outings at an average of 23.39 and an economy of 8.39.

The duo have one five-wicket haul each in their IPL career, with Mohit edging Harshal 3-2 in four-wicket hauls. However, Mohit has played for four franchises, CSK, PBKS, DC, and GT, while Harshal has featured for three, RCB, DC, and PBKS.

Despite all the glaring similarities overall, their IPL trajectories followed different routes. Mohit immediately hit his stride with back-to-back excellent seasons with 20 and 23 wickets to start his IPL career in 2013 and 2014.

But Harshal struggled to find his feet early on with a combined 13 wickets in his first two seasons. However, his best seasons came during his second stint with RCB between 2021 and 2023 when Mohit was seemingly done playing in the IPL before returning in 2023.

Yet, the overall numbers slightly favor Mohit over Harshal in terms of average and economy rates.

Winner: Mohit Sharma

#2 Higher Peak & Impact?

Any sports debate involving two players is usually settled by the comparison of their peak and impact on winning assuming longevity is nearly the same.

In the case of Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel, they have played in the IPL for identical periods and almost the same number of matches. The former's best season was for GT in 2023 when he finished with 27 wickets, while the latter enjoyed his ultimate success for RCB in 2021 with 32 scalps.

The duo each won the Purple Cap award once, with Harshal winning in 2021 and Mohit in 2014.

Yet, the glaring difference comes when we look at the number of excellent seasons the duo have enjoyed during their IPL careers.

While Harshal had a terrific run with RCB from 2021 to 2023, picking up double-digit wickets on each occasion, in addition to 17 in the 2014 edition, Mohit had six such seasons of 10+ wickets. Mohit also has three 20+ wickets seasons compared to Harshal's one in 2021.

Both pacers have impacted winning tremendously for their respective sides over the years, yet Mohit again trumps Harshal slightly in this department.

While Harshal boasts 72 wickets in wins at an average of 19.80 and an economy of 7.98, Mohit has picked up 94 scalps in victories at a better average of 16.20 and an economy of 7.70.

Although team wins cannot be attributed solely to two individuals, considering several other factors being involved, Mohit has been part of five final runs while Harshal has done the same only twice.

Neither player has been part of an IPL-winning campaign. However, Mohit's best season last year saw GT miss out on the title on the last ball in the final. On the other hand, Harshal's most productive run in 2021 saw RCB being eliminated in the Eliminator.

Winner: Mohit Sharma

#3 Current form

As Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel get set for their death bowling battle today, their exploits coming into the game this season have been anything but similar.

While the former has picked up from where he left off after a spectacular last season, the latter has endured a massive struggle.

Mohit has picked up six wickets in three games at a sensational average of 15.50 and an economy of 7.75 while almost exclusively bowling the difficult death overs. On the other hand, Harshal has bagged only three wickets in as many games at a dismal average of 45.67 and a woeful economy of 11.42.

The duo's performances have reflected directly on the side's results, with GT winning two out of three and PBKS only winning one of their three outings.

Winner: Mohit Sharma

The duo of Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel will look to outdo each other with their variety of slower deliveries and wily deception of batters during slog overs.

However, despite valuable contributions from both pacers for their franchises over the years, Mohit triumphs over Harshal in almost all counting stats and other comparison parameters.