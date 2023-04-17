"More than just a person who can hit the ball out of the ground" - Tom Moody on Shimron Hetmyer being RR's designated finisher in IPL 2023

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody believes that Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Shimron Hetmyer isn't just a power-hitter but is also capable of batting in the top order for the team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

He pointed out how Hetmyer has achieved significant success while batting at No. 3 for West Indies in international cricket. The veteran coach opined that while Rajasthan have used him primarily as a finisher, the southpaw is a complete batter who can excel in any given role.

Moody made these remarks after Hetmyer guided RR to a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

The left-handed batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 56-run knock as Rajasthan successfully chased down the target of 178 runs with four balls to spare.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody said:

"I hate the word finisher because Shimron Hetmyer is more than that. He is a proper batsman and I'm not saying that people who are recognized as finishers aren't proper batsmen, but Hetmyer is a top order batter. He is not a middle order batter in other formats of the game.

"He's cut his teeth at No.3 for West Indies. His role in this side is more at the backend of the innings and therefore he gets labelled as a finisher. But as we've seen tonight and on other occasions, he is more than just a person who can hit the ball out of the ground."

Notably, Hetmyer has an impressive strike rate of 184.84 to his name in this year's cash-rich league. The swashbuckler has mustered 183 runs in five outings and has got out just once so far.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#GTvRR #IPL2023 Shimron Hetmyer won the Player of the Match award for his terrific knock in the chase📸: IPL Shimron Hetmyer won the Player of the Match award for his terrific knock in the chase 👏 📸: IPL#GTvRR #IPL2023 https://t.co/Lc9GtLWV1X

The only time Hetmyer was dismissed in IPL 2023 was when he was run out for 36 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"Plays his role to perfection" - Amol Muzumdar on Shimron Hetmyer's batting exploits in IPL 2023

During the same discussion, former RR batting coach Amol Muzumdar reserved high praise for Shimron Hetmyer for sealing the game for his team against GT, despite the enormous pressure.

The 48-year-old highlighted that Hetmyer thrived in the role of a finisher in the previous season as well. He explained:

"He's [Shimron Hetmyer] got the power, he's got the game. His temperament is excellent. He wants the game on his shoulders, and that's something I really admire about Shimron Hetmyer. In spite of losing Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, he still had the gumption to go there and win that game for his side. He is just brilliant. At that particular number, he plays his role to perfection. We have seen that last year, and he's continuing to do that this year as well."

Speaking about Hetmyer's innings versus GT, Tom Moody further added that scoring against such a formidable bowling attack is no mean feat. He lauded the batter for showcasing great composure during the run chase, elaborating:

"It's never easy against that quality bowling. He just remained cool throughout. There was no sort of panic there and no sort of sense when you were watching it that he was feeling panicked."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#GTvRR #IPL2023 Updated IPL 2023 Points Table after match 23 🏏 Updated IPL 2023 Points Table after match 23 🏏#GTvRR #IPL2023 https://t.co/DCddGnxmcg

RR are off to a flying start this season. With four wins from five games, they are currently placed in the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Poll : 0 votes