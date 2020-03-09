Most Promising Stars of IPL 2020

For seven weeks spanning largely across March, April and May, there’s a festival that breaks out every year. And that’s the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since it made its debut back in 2008, it’s become a part of the Indian and even the international calendar.

When the IPL first started out in 2008, no one knew how big it could be but the way the league has grown, it has become arguably the best T20 league in the world. Year after year, top players from around the world take part in the Indian T20 league and compete and play alongside some of the best players. Moreover, there are new stars that are born and a few of them just build on their legacy and continue to perform like champions.

The 13th edition of the IPL is only a little more than three weeks. Hence, here we predict some of the top players who could peak and become stars in the upcoming season.

KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul has become a beast in T20 cricket. The Karnataka opener has been in sublime form and has been churning out runs for fun in the shortest format since the start of 2018. In all T20s, Rahul has made 2568 runs at an average of 49.38 and at a strike-rate of 147.16.

He has made hay in the last two seasons of the IPL as well. He smashed 659 runs in the 2018 season while he got 593 runs last season. The Indian international has led the charge right at the top for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Rahul has the ability to get the big scores and he will be absolutely key for KXIP.

Moreover, with him being captain this season, expect him to take a lot more responsibility and lead from the front. It won’t be a surprise if he comes out all guns blazing and is among the top run-getters once again in the upcoming IPL season.

Rashid Khan (SRH)

There are very few players who can have an impact like Rashid Khan can. The Afghanistan superstar has been terrific in T20 cricket around the world in the last couple of years. In fact, since January 2019, the leg-spinner has taken 77 wickets which is the third-most by any bowler in the period.

It’s often that opposition batsmen simply try to play out the four overs and see off Rashid as he is a big wicket-taking threat. Not only with the ball, he can have a big impact with the bat. He is unorthodox with the bat and can play some freaky strokes and get quick runs. Hence, he will be one player to watch out for.

