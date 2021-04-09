MS Dhoni and CSK gear up for their potential Last Dance

On October 2nd, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, MS Dhoni huffed and puffed his way (literally) to an uncharacteristic failed run-chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Through that essay, though, MS Dhoni portrayed weaknesses that he seemed immune to. Not only was he unable to clear the boundaries at will, he also struggled to scamper between the wickets – a trait that immediately forced people to question whether he had indeed run his race.

Unsurprisingly, MS Dhoni was unable to pick up the intensity for the remainder of IPL 2020, meaning that the Chennai Super Kings missed out on the top four for the first time in their history. More damningly, it seemed a sign of impending doom, considering MS Dhoni had announced his international retirement a couple of months earlier.

So, MSD has told all the @ChennaiIPL fans that he isn't going anywhere just yet! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2020

Yet, when CSK’s final game against KXIP came around, the former Indian skipper quelled all speculations, courtesy a couple of words: “Definitely not”. That the aforementioned has defined an entire pre-IPL PR campaign for CSK only highlights the synonymity of MS Dhoni with the franchise.

Thus, in many quarters, the 2021 edition of the IPL has been billed as MS Dhoni and CSK’s last hurrah. Or, in more poetic terms, the Last Dance before walking into the sunset.

And, even though Kasi Viswanathan (the CSK CEO) came out and stated that the franchise hadn’t yet started planning for life sans MS Dhoni, one feels CSK might be better off thinking about that eventuality. After all, it will come to pass at some juncture, won’t it?

To that end, perhaps CSK have done exceedingly well to identify the problems that plagued them in 2020. While they would’ve ideally liked to play a few games at Chennai, in lieu of the composition of their side, they still might’ve done enough to be competitive elsewhere.

Rayudu wasn't at his best during IPL 2020 (Credits: IPLT20.com)

For large swathes of the 2020 edition, CSK lacked firepower throughout their batting order. MS Dhoni seemed remarkably rusty, whereas the same could be said about Shane Watson. Faf du Plessis, despite scoring a stack of runs, couldn’t really produce match-defining knocks, whereas Ambati Rayudu blew too hot and cold.

The only solace for CSK would’ve been the explosive returns of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. And, the fact that Ruturaj Gaikwad acclimatized himself exceptionally after a bout of COVID-19 and indifferent form.

Thus, at least on that front, the acquisitions of Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali could prove inspirational. Not just because both possess the ability to tee off at the outset, but also because both bowl off-spin – something that was completely amiss the last time CSK played in the IPL.

Furthermore, they’ve brought Robin Uthappa through the door. The opener didn’t particularly set the world alight in 2020 for the Rajasthan Royals. But he still boasts the potential to be a game-changer, especially if his domestic exploits are used as a marker.

Robin Uthappa remains one of MS Dhoni’s closest aides, which makes his procurement even more interesting, for the former has never played under the latter in the IPL. And, lest one forgets, Uthappa has enjoyed his finest hours with MS Dhoni as captain.

Additionally, CSK have welcomed Suresh Raina into the fold, who is their highest run-getter in the IPL. But Raina, much like Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni has to dust off the cobwebs. If he does so swiftly, he could morph into a vital player, considering his prowess against spin.

More importantly though, courtesy the signings, there seems to be a concerted effort on CSK’s part – one that translates into making the most of what could be MS Dhoni’s final season in charge.

As far as narratives are concerned, the changes and the build-up to the 2021 season seem eerily similar to what transpired more than 20 years ago at the Chicago Bulls – an NBA franchise.

Much like CSK in the 2010s, the Bulls had enjoyed stupendous success during the 1990s. Unsurprisingly, both sides were led by charismatic leaders – leaders that competed in a short list to be the greatest ever to play the sport. While MS Dhoni upholds that mantle for CSK, a certain Michael Jordan did so for the Chicago Bulls.

The congruence doesn’t end there though, rather intriguingly.

For a brief period in the 1990s, Michael Jordan had hung up his boots and even tried to become a Major League Baseball player. While MS Dhoni didn’t take up a different sport, he too was separated from the CSK set-up for a couple of years.

Now, MS Dhoni finds himself in the thick of things. And, though he might not be at the zenith of his game as much as Michael Jordan was, prior to the 1997-98 season, there are glimpses that MS Dhoni might just turn back the clock, one final time.

MS Dhoni has plenty to prove in IPL 2021

The former Indian captain has been timing the ball exquisitely in the nets and hasn’t been averse to unfurling the big shots early in his innings. If that continues when the IPL starts proper is a different matter. Yet, it shows that MS Dhoni, in a bid to end on a high, might just have a few aces up his sleeve.

Most tellingly though, akin to the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98, CSK seem to have assembled a squad that is keen to finish things off in style ala MS Dhoni. To place things into context, the 2021 IPL could be the final gig for the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina.

In fact, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to suggest that each might be looking to strengthen their reputations for the upcoming seasons. Not just because they are proud cricketers, but also because an IPL Mega Auction is round the corner.

Thus, it might not be a huge surprise if Suresh Raina becomes to MS Dhoni what Scottie Pippen was to Michael Jordan. Or, if Ravindra Jadeja turns into a Dennis Rodman-esque enforcer.

Having said that, there are plenty of hurdles CSK and MS Dhoni need to overcome. Though the general tendency might be to keep glorifying his last season (potentially), it might be a lot more prudent to remember that CSK still need to win games of cricket – a virtue that alarmingly went AWOL in IPL 2020.

Nevertheless, the 2021 edition offers the hopeless CSK romantics another opportunity to envision how a prospective triumph might unfold, while reminiscing of the times when MS Dhoni carved a CSK-shaped niche in the IPL.

However, it also pits them against a future that might not contain MS Dhoni, although it would be incredibly difficult for CSK to completely move out of his shadow. Contextually speaking, a single cricketer has never personified a side as much as Dhoni has done for CSK.

Can MS Dhoni finish things off in style?

And, at least on that yardstick, it is perhaps fitting that he gets his Last Dance alongside a band that he totally trusts. The 2021 IPL season could even signal the end of an era – an era that began with a long-haired and suave captain tramping all odds en route a World T20 triumph.

The most intriguing bit though, is that all of it, whether it be MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL, or CSK ripping up their model and seeking a new identity, might not happen altogether. Maybe then, it would be proven that Kasi Viswanthan was right all along when he stated that MS Dhoni was far from finished.

Knowing MS Dhoni, he might turn everything on its head by just uttering a couple of words. Or, he might just walk away, without any frenzy or media attention, never to come back.

At this juncture, the path that Dhoni decides (or has decided) to traverse is still unknown. Perhaps, that is the lasting image he wants to leave – one where he remains the archetypal poker player, with all his cards close to his chest.

And, if this doesn’t define MS Dhoni, even in what could potentially be his Last Dance, nothing ever will.

