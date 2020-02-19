MS Dhoni enjoys popular Bollywood song in washroom [Watch]

Pic source: Twiter video screengrab

MS Dhoni didn’t make as much news as an active cricketer as he is making after his self-imposed sabbatical from the game. The former India captain has been in the news frequently of late -- sometimes for his volleyball skills and other times for his singing skills.

This time around, another video of his has gone viral on social media. In the video, Dhoni can be seen enjoying the iconic Bollywood song ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’.

Singer Ishaan Khan can be seen singing the song in a washroom with Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, and Piyush Chawla cheering on.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has not played international cricket for over six months now, which has given rise to speculations aplenty over his future in international cricket.

Chawla and Dhoni had recently traveled together to the Maldives as well. The two will be soon playing for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 after the KKR spinner was released in the auctions and picked up by the three-time champions. Chawla was, in fact, CSK’s most expensive buy at the auction as he was roped in for a whopping Rs. 6.75 crores.

Dhoni, meanwhile, will start training at Chepauk from March 1 as per reports. While he could play the IPL for another couple of years, it remains to be seen if he has any more games left in the blue jersey.