MS Dhoni is a great captain, Morgan isn't a good tactician: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes Indian legend MS Dhoni, as well as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, are great examples of brilliant practitioners. The 36-year-old also spoke about how bowlers play a huge role in making a captain's plan look good.

Salman Butt opined that if the bowlers fail to perform, it might make the captain look poor and he gave a great example of it in the form of former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis.

During an online interaction with fans on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt explained the qualities of different tacticians that he has come across while watching the game closely.

"Faf du Plessis is a great batsman, but his tactical decisions in the World Cup in England were not that good. Poor execution from bowlers can make the captain look like someone who doesn't have great plans. MS Dhoni is a fine example of a great tactician. Rohit Sharma's tactics in the IPL were spot on," Salman Butt asserted.

Salman Butt was also quite honest about what he felt about England skipper Eoin Morgan's ability as captain. In this regard, he added:

"Currently, I don't think Eoin Morgan is a great tactical captain. He is almost prepared to chase down a total in excess of 300-350 and thus, he doesn't seem to have great plans to restrict the opposition."

Virat Kohli is the most impactful batsman across all three formats: Salman Butt

Nothing bro, Just a pic of Worlds best Captain And batsman. @imVkohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L4aOEvUCo3 — stanxvirat (@AdityaK69519541) May 25, 2021

Salman Butt had no hesitation in accepting that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is currently the most impactful batsman across all three formats. The 32-year-old has an average of over 50 across formats, a ridiculous statistic considering the amount of cricket he has played.

"I believe Virat Kohli is the most impactful batsman in the world across all formats. There is no doubt about that. His performances speak for themselves and have turned the results in his team's favor," Salman Butt concluded.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.