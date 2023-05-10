MS Dhoni's 3 best knocks vs Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni boasts a solid record against the Delhi Capitals (DC) over the years. The veteran keeper-batter has played 30 matches against the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) runners-up, scoring 647 runs at an average of 32.35 and a strike rate of 136.50.

Dhoni is having a solid IPL 2023 season with the bat coming down the order. He has hit some crucial runs and has shown that he is still a dependable player despite pushing himself down the order over the last few years.

The Yellow Army are scheduled to face DC twice in quick succession, and the first of the two matches will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10.

The four-time winners are on the brink of making it to the playoffs, and a win at home against DC could seal the deal. However, the Capitals are also on the rise, having won four out of their last five games.

Ahead of the crucial encounter between the sides from opposite ends of the table, let us revisit MS Dhoni's three best knocks vs Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

#1 63 off 31 (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; IPL 2011)

CSK hosted the Delhi side in the 56th match of the 2011 edition. After deciding to bat first, CSK found themselves placed at 68-3 at one stage, before MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 5.

The CSK skipper played a blistering knock and shared a vital 96-run partnership with Subramaniam Badrinath. The keeper-batter finished the innings on a high as well, remaining unbeaten on 63 off 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 203.23 with the aid of five fours and four sixes. His efforts helped CSK put up 176-4 on the board after 20 overs.

Dhoni was eventually adjudged Player of the Match for his efforts after the CSK bowlers restricted Delhi to 158-6 in the second innings.

#2 58 off 31 (Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune; IPL 2018)

The 2018 IPL was one of MS Dhoni's most prolific campaigns. The wicketkeeper racked up 455 runs at a strike rate of 150 as CSK went on to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

There were several memorable knocks played by Dhoni during the title-winning campaign and one of them was a quickfire fifty against Delhi.

Dhoni scored 51 runs off just 22 deliveries in the high-scoring encounter in Pune in a knock that featured five sixes. He famously dispatched Avesh Khan for a 108-meter-long six over square leg during his rampage and helped CSK post a mammoth score of 211-4.

His efforts ended in a winning cause as CSK restricted DC to 198 to claim the two points with relative ease.

#3 58 off 35 (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; IPL 2013)

CSK and DC locked horns at the business end of the IPL 2013 league stage. The Yellow Army were at the top of the table while Delhi were only able to amass three wins and were ranked dead bottom.

After electing to bat first, MS Dhoni came in to bat at No. 4, with the scorecard reading 69-2 following Michael Hussey's dismissal. The skipper put on a show, scoring an unbeaten 58 off 35 deliveries to steer the Super Kings to 168-4.

The CSK bowlers then put on a clinical show to restrict the visitors to 135-9, resulting in a 33-run win. Dhoni was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten fifty in the first innings.

Who will win the upcoming clash between CSK and DC in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

