MS Dhoni's 5 best moments of IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 came down to a thrilling finale with MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT). They triumphed in a last-ball finish by five wickets in Ahmedabad on May 29.

The match was worthy of a final from start to finish as both teams took traded punches throughout the game. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja eventually hit a six and a four with 10 runs needed from two balls to cap off one of the best finishes in IPL history.

With the victory, CSK was crowned IPL champions for the fifth time, joining the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the franchise with the most IPL titles. MS Dhoni has captained the franchise since the beginning of the IPL from 2008 till date and has been part of ten finals overall.

Despite winning the IPL title four times prior, this one felt extra special due to the possibility of the legend calling it a day on his cricketing career.

The 2023 IPL season saw fans from all over the country across different stadiums cheer Dhoni and CSK. They at times got even more support than the home teams as fans looked to ensure MSD enjoys a fitting farewell should he retire.

While MS Dhoni did not get many opportunities to entertain fans with the bat, he did show flashes of his brilliance in several cameos. He finished the season with ten 6s and a strike rate of 182.46.

As another incredible IPL season culminated with scenes CSK winning the trophy, let us look back on MS Dhoni's five best moments of IPL 2023.

#1. MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after CSK win the IPL 2023 final

The moments after CSK won their fifth IPL title have to be among the best involving MS Dhoni.

In a rare display of raw emotions, MSD lifted Ravindra Jadeja near the dugout after the all-rounder ensured a thrilling last-ball victory in the finale. Renowned for being even-keel even in stressful moments, MS Dhoni's lifting of Jadeja out of sheer excitement and delight had fans going wild post-game.

Before the last ball, when four runs were required, MSD was also seen looking down and meditating until the winning runs were scored.

#2. MS Dhoni returning to Chepauk against LSG

The long-awaited return of MS Dhoni and CSK to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the IPL.

It finally came to fruition for the first time since the 2019 season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 3.

With the crowd buzzing and cheering wildly as Dhoni walked into the crease, the champion wicket-keeper batter did not disappoint. He smashed back-to-back sixes off English speedster Mark Wood to send the crowd into pandemonium.

Incidentally, CSK won the game by 12 runs.

#3. MS Dhoni being facilitated for being the first player to captain a franchise for 200 games

MSD became the first player to captain 200 matches in IPL history

MS Dhoni became the first player to captain a single IPL franchise for 200 games against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai on April 12.

Ahead of the toss, he was felicitated by CSK owner and former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) N Srinivasan. He handed over a memento to Dhoni for this incredible achievement.

The 41-year-old has captained CSK since the league's inception in 2008 till date, leading them to five titles and 10 finals.

#4. MS Dhoni signs his autograph on Sunil Gavaskar's shirt

MSD signing his autograph for Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar ran across to MS Dhoni to have the CSK skipper's autograph on his shirt. This came after CSK's final home game of the league stages against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 14.

The Chennai players were doing a lap of honor thanking fans for their support throughout the season. Gavaskar broke away from his post-match review with the broadcasters to get Dhoni's autograph.

It was one of the most heart-warming moments of the IPL, with the former legend being humble enough to recognize the stature of the right-hander.

Despite hailing from Mumbai, Gavaskar has vociferously stated several times that CSK is his second favorite IPL team after the Mumbai Indians.

#5. MS Dhoni's cameo against Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni sent the Chepauk crowd ballistic with his sensational hitting.

MS Dhoni's best batting moment came against the Delhi Capitals on May 10. He smashed a quick-fire 20 off nine deliveries to propel CSK to 167/8 in their 20 overs.

He took DC seamer Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners in the 19th over of the innings. He smashed two sixes and a boundary to provide the much-needed flourish to finish their batting innings.

Dhoni's scintillating finish had the crowd in Chennai going berserk. CSK eventually completed a convincing 27-run victory to move ever so close to playoff qualification.

