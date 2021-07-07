MS Dhoni's birthday: Top 5 glorious moments with CSK

The words 'MS Dhoni' and 'CSK' go hand in hand as the beloved 'Thala' is the heartbeat of the franchise. Dhoni has been an absolute legend over the years and he has had a lion's share in the success CSK have achieved in their history.

Three IPL titles and two Champions Leagues hardly show the kind of impact MS Dhoni has had on CSK. His legacy is defined by the way he has led the team and the crucial decisions he has made both as a batsman and as a captain.

As the Indian legend turns 40, let's have a look at five such memorable moments of MS Dhoni with the Chennai Super Kings.

#5 When MS Dhoni's storm destroyed RCB

CSK faced RCB in a crucial IPL 2018 game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Virat Kohli's team posted a mammoth total on the board, setting MS Dhoni's side a tough target of 206 to win the game.

CSK got off to a horrible start and had lost four wickets for 72 runs at one point during the chase. It was around this time that MS Dhoni walked out and turned the tide of the game from the get-go alongside Ambati Rayudu.

Dhoni launched a counter attack of immense quality that left the RCB bowlers shell-shocked. The target, which looked far-fetched at one point, was achieved with two balls to spare thanks to Dhoni's blistering, unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls. The knock remains one of his best in a CSK shirt.

#4 When an emotional and angry MS Dhoni blew away Kings XI Punjab

CSK met the Kings XI Punjab (now the Punjab Kings) in a do-or-die game for MS Dhoni's side at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala during the IPL 2010 season. Punjab posted a daunting total of 192-3 in 20 overs and on a tricky pitch, CSK needed 193 to make it to the semifinals.

CSK were just about in the chase, but KXIP still looked like favorites to win the game. The equation came down to 29 runs from the last two overs for MS Dhoni's team, but no target seemed to be out of reach for Dhoni in his prime.

Smashing a 54-run knock off just 29 balls, MSD almost single-handedly took his team into the semifinals. In the last over, bowled by Irfan Pathan, Dhoni smashed two sixes to seal the victory. He was more emotional than ever seen before with the win and couldn't hide his emotions. Dhoni smacked himself in the helmet with his gloves as Albie Morkel began celebrating with him.

This remains one of those rare moments where the world has seen MS Dhoni so animated.

