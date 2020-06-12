MS Dhoni’s calmness and focus in tough situations has influenced me: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson feels Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni brought about a revolution in the wicket-keeping department.

Sanju Samson also discussed how the saliva rule would impact him as a wicket-keeper.

Sanju Samson feels Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni changed the game for wicket-keepers

India's upcoming wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has revealed that MS Dhoni's ability to stay calm during intense situations has had a positive impact on him. The Kerala-based player mentioned that he has tried to inculcate this quality into his game.

Talking to TimesofIndia.com, Sanju Samson touched on several interesting topics. He discussed how Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni revolutionized the role of a wicket-keeper in international cricket. Besides, he also gave his opinion on how the new ICC guidelines would change the game in the coming months.

Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni changed the game for keepers: Sanju Samson

MS Dhoni has been India's premier middle order batsman for the last many years.

Sanju Samson recognized Australian legend Adam Gilchrist and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as the ones who brought about a change in the definition of a wicket-keeper. He said:

"Wicket-keepers today are all top batsmen as well. You look around the world, most of the 'keepers are very good batsmen. Adam Gilchrist changed the game for 'keepers coming up the order, MS Dhoni has done likewise in the middle order."

The Rajasthan Royals player also stressed how it had become a norm now for wicket-keepers to specialize in batting as well. Besides, he also disclosed the qualities that he wants to adapt from MS Dhoni.

"MS Dhoni's calmness and focus in tough situations is something that has influenced me. It is something that I would like to inculcate in my game as well and be calmer and more focussed while batting," he continued.

Lastly, the 25-year-old batsman opined on the new restrictions imposed by ICC due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Samson felt that his job as a wicket-keeper might become more straightforward thanks to the 'saliva rule.'

"Maybe it will (become less difficult to keep wickets). It also depends a lot on the conditions we're playing in. In India, usually, the ball would not move that much anyway. Maybe the impact will be a lot more in foreign conditions where there is a substantial movement for the bowlers," he concluded.