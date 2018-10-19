MS Dhoni's career team-mates XI

MS Dhoni has taken Indian cricket to new heights

MS Dhoni has had an illustrious career since his debut in 2004. While he was a part of the golden era of the Indian cricket team under Sourav Ganguly, he created an era for himself with a new generation of Indian cricketers.

Throughout his international and IPL career, Dhoni has played with some of the best cricketers in the world.

Here, in this slideshow, a playing XI has been compiled consisting of players who have walked on to the field along with Dhoni. Of course, the team includes the man himself too.

Openers: Matthew Hayden and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's played some excellent cricket of his career under Dhoni's leadership

Of all the teams that Dhoni has captained, these two openers stand above all the other opening options. While Sehwag could have been in the squad, the left-right combination at the top necessitates Hayden's inclusion in the squad.

Hayden was one of the best openers for Australia. He single-handedly used to demolish the bowling attacks. He was an excellent player for CSK under Dhoni which puts him ahead of the others.

Sachin will make it to any best cricket XI and hence he finds himself in this team too.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Michael Hussey

Both Yuvraj and Kohli blossomed under Dhoni's leadership

Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world right now and his journey to the top started under Dhoni's captaincy. He has won many games for India and is an obvious choice for the No.3 position.

Though Dhoni and Yuvi are contemporaries, Yuvi's career scaled new heights under Dhoni's leadership. Yuvraj reached the peak of his career in the 2011 World Cup. The partnership of Dhoni and Yuvi have treated the fans many memorable partnerships in the past.

Michael Hussey has been one of the best finishers that the world has seen. In CSK, Hussey was a consistent performer for Dhoni and hence he is an automatic choice to this squad.

